Trend Yoshi

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 3 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans.

A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan

A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appears during a relevant session, and how reward compares with initial risk. The indicator brings those steps together on one chart while leaving the final decision with the trader.

Product Overview

TrendYoshi is a chart-based trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. Its core engine uses volatility-adaptive stop levels to follow directional movement and identify transitions between bullish and bearish states. Buy and Sell markers show where the active state changes, while optional chart shading makes the current condition easier to read.

It is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions. Entry, Stop Loss and target levels are visual references for manual analysis and risk review.

Key Features at a Glance

·      ATR-based adaptive Long and Short trend stops

·      Buy/Sell dots with optional triangle markers at direction changes

·      Optional bullish and bearish state highlighting

·      Closed-bar Trade Plans using the next bar open as the entry reference

·      Two Plan modes: configurable RR targets or exit on the opposite trend signal

·      New York, London, Tokyo and Custom session tools

·      Popup, sound and mobile push notification options

·      Information panel with optional broker-day setup statistics

How the Trend Framework Works

The indicator measures market volatility with Average True Range and combines it with recent price extremes. This creates a Long Stop below price during a bullish state and a Short Stop above price during a bearish state. The active stop moves with the prevailing trend rather than freely reversing with every candle.

A Buy transition appears when price moves beyond the previous bearish stop and the state turns bullish. A Sell transition appears when price moves below the previous bullish stop and the state turns bearish. ATR settings and the choice of Close or High/Low extremes are adjustable.

As a trend-following method, signals react after price has moved enough to change state. Directional conditions are generally clearer; sideways markets can produce more frequent reversals, so broader structure and risk context still matter.

Structured Trade Plans

When Trade Plan is enabled, the system evaluates the completed signal candle and uses the next bar open as the visual entry reference. The signal candle's trend stop becomes the initial risk reference.

In Yoshi RR Plan mode, up to three configurable targets are projected. Defaults are 1.5R, 2.5R and 3.5R, and each target can be shown or hidden. Only one plan remains active at a time.

TrendYoshi Exit mode displays the initial trend stop for context and keeps the plan active until an opposite trend signal appears. It suits traders who prefer following the directional state instead of fixed targets.

All plan levels are chart references only. They do not place orders or manage an open position.

Session Context and Alerts

The session module displays New York, London, Tokyo or a custom window, with regular or extended hours, weekday controls and a customizable label.

The session filter applies specifically to Trade Plans. When enabled, a plan is accepted only when its signal falls inside the selected session. Raw trend states and Buy/Sell markers remain visible.

Alerts cover Buy/Sell transitions and new Trade Plans through terminal popup, sound, mobile push, or a combination. Signal alerts can wait for bar confirmation.

Practical Workflow

1. Select an ATR period and multiplier appropriate for the symbol and timeframe.

2. Choose the preferred Plan mode and decide whether session filtering is required.

3. Read the active trend stop, state shading and most recent direction change.

4. Review a closed-bar Trade Plan, including entry, initial risk and projected exit levels.

5. Compare the setup with market structure, volatility and personal risk limits before taking any manual action.

Who TrendYoshi Is For

TrendYoshi suits manual traders who want a cleaner trend-following workflow on MetaTrader 5, including visual stop references, reward-to-risk planning, session-based selection and configurable notifications.

It is not designed for automatic execution, exact tops or bottoms, or blind signal following. Behavior varies across symbols, timeframes, broker data and market conditions.

Important Notes

·      Live-bar trend markers may change while the current candle is still forming.

·      Trade Plans are created from completed signal candles and reference the next bar open.

·      The session filter controls Plan eligibility; it does not remove the underlying trend signal.

·      Daily panel statistics summarize the indicator's internal setup rules, not account performance.

·      Trend-following systems may respond slowly to sudden reversals and can be less effective in ranging markets.

·      Test settings on historical data and a demo account before considering live use.

Review the screenshots and test the demo to assess how the product fits your chart-reading and risk-management process.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs and other financial instruments involves substantial risk. TrendYoshi is an analytical tool and does not guarantee results or replace personal judgment. Past market behavior does not ensure future performance. Test the indicator carefully and use risk settings appropriate to your experience and financial situation.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Indicators
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