Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.8
  • Activations: 10

Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts.

Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and Pin Bar recognition into one organized chart workspace, combining direct chart signals with a compact multi-timeframe panel.

The indicator is designed for traders who use candlestick behavior as part of a broader decision-making process. Instead of treating every candle pattern as an automatic trade, it helps you identify relevant price-action events, compare recent closed-candle context across several timeframes and decide which areas deserve closer attention.

Three Pattern Families In One Indicator

Three-Line Strike
Bullish and bearish Three-Line Strike conditions are marked with green and red stars. These markers help draw attention to a potential directional shift after a sequence of candles. The indicator applies its own built-in detection rules, so the signal should be read together with trend, location and surrounding market structure.

Momentum Engulfing
Momentum Engulfing conditions are displayed by recoloring the complete signal candle. Green represents bullish momentum and red represents bearish momentum. This visual layer is intended to make strong changes in the relationship between the current candle and the previous candle easier to notice.

Pin Bar
Closed Pin Bar candles are highlighted by color after the candle has completed. A bullish Pin Bar is identified through a dominant lower shadow, while a bearish Pin Bar is identified through a dominant upper shadow. The long-shadow threshold is adjustable, allowing the user to make Pin Bar recognition stricter or more permissive.

Compact Multi-Timeframe Context

The built-in panel reviews the latest closed candle of the current symbol on seven fixed timeframes:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.

Only timeframes with an active recognized pattern are displayed. This gives the trader a compact view of where recent candle-pattern activity is present, without opening several charts or repeatedly changing the active timeframe.

The panel can display Pin Bar, Momentum Engulfing and Three-Line Strike states independently. It remains a context tool rather than a buy-or-sell command.

Clean Chart Display

·         Green star: bullish Three-Line Strike

·         Red star: bearish Three-Line Strike

·         Green candle: bullish Momentum Engulfing

·         Red candle: bearish Momentum Engulfing

·         Medium sea green candle: bullish closed Pin Bar

·         Deep pink candle: bearish closed Pin Bar

Non-signal candles retain the chart's normal candle colors. If a candle meets both Momentum Engulfing and Pin Bar conditions, the Momentum Engulfing color has visual priority on the chart, while the Pin Bar condition can still be recognized internally and shown in the MTF panel.

Key Features

·         Three candlestick-pattern families in one MT5 indicator

·         Bullish and bearish Three-Line Strike star markers

·         Full-candle coloring for Momentum Engulfing conditions

·         Closed-bar Pin Bar recognition

·         Adjustable Pin Bar long-shadow threshold

·         Compact seven-timeframe panel for the current symbol

·         Individual display controls for each visual layer

·         Adjustable panel position

·         Adjustable calculation-history limit

·         Clean chart behavior that leaves non-signal candles unchanged

Practical Use

A disciplined workflow can be kept simple:

1. Start with market context and directional bias.
2. Identify a relevant price area, such as support, resistance, a recent swing or a session level.
3. Use Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns to identify a candle-pattern event on the chart.
4. Review the panel for supporting or conflicting closed-candle context on other timeframes.
5. Apply your own confirmation, Stop Loss placement, position sizing and risk rules.

The indicator can be applied to Forex, metals, indices and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because candle behavior varies by market and timeframe, begin with the default settings and test any adjustments on a demo account before using them in live trading.

Important Signal-Timing Note

Pin Bar chart signals and all multi-timeframe panel states are based on closed candles. Three-Line Strike and Momentum Engulfing conditions on the current chart candle can update while that candle is still forming and become stable after it closes.

This product is a visual technical-analysis tool. It does not open, manage or close trades, and it does not calculate Entry, Stop Loss or Take Profit levels.

Risk Note

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged markets involves risk. Candlestick patterns do not guarantee a reversal, continuation or profitable trade. Use the indicator as decision support, combine it with market context and disciplined risk management, and test your workflow before trading with real funds.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (3)
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (2)
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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