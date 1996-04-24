SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19

Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow.

The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or colored zones. Its purpose is to help organize the market narrative: what the broader swing is doing, whether the internal structure is expanding or pulling back, where price sits inside the active range, and which areas deserve attention before a trade is considered.

Why SMC and ICT analysis needs a clear hierarchy

Many traders understand the individual concepts of Smart Money trading but still struggle to combine them in real time. A bullish BOS may support continuation, or it may be only a local break inside a larger bearish context. A CHoCH can be an early structural shift, or simply a pullback against the main trend. An Order Block or Fair Value Gap can be relevant at one location and weak at another.

SMC ICT Yoshi addresses this practical problem by separating context from timing. Swing Structure describes the broader market narrative, while Internal Structure tracks the faster behavior inside it. Liquidity, imbalance and dealing-range location are then read around that structure rather than used as stand-alone trade signals.

A complete SMC/ICT framework on one MT5 chart

· Internal and Swing Market Structure: separate short-term behavior from the broader structural trend.

· BOS and CHoCH: map close-confirmed continuation and changes in the current structure bias.

· HH, HL, LH and LL: show the confirmed sequence of swing highs and swing lows.

· Strong and Weak High/Low: identify the protected side of the current swing and the side that may be more exposed during continuation.

· Internal and Swing Order Blocks: highlight structure-linked areas of interest with configurable volatility filtering and mitigation logic.

· Fair Value Gaps: detect bullish and bearish three-candle imbalances on the chart timeframe or a selected higher timeframe.

· Equal Highs and Equal Lows: mark ATR-based liquidity references that traders can monitor for sweeps, rejection or continuation.

· Previous Day, Week and Month High/Low: provide higher-timeframe liquidity, target and breakout references.

· Premium, Equilibrium and Discount: add location to the structural reading through the active swing dealing range.

· Trade Session Overlay: keeps New York, London, Tokyo or a custom session visible without changing the SMC calculations.

The LTYoshi Context Panel: a four-line market briefing

One of the most useful parts of SMC ICT Yoshi is the compact context panel. It summarizes the chart through four practical questions:

· Bias: What is the background directional state on the selected timeframe?

· HTF: Is the higher timeframe expanding, pulling back, shifting or transitioning?

· Phase: Are the current Swing and Internal structures aligned, or is the market in a local correction?

· Price Zone: Is the latest closed price in Premium, Upper Mid, Equilibrium, Lower Mid or Discount?

This panel is not a Buy/Sell signal. It acts as a disciplined first reading, helping the trader avoid reacting to a local label before checking the wider context. In practice, a clear “no-trade” message during Transition or mid-range conditions can be as valuable as a potential setup.

A practical workflow for market structure traders

1. Start with Bias and HTF context. Identify whether the background is directional, corrective or uncertain.

2. Read Swing Structure. Establish the broader continuation or change-of-character narrative.

3. Check the local Phase. Use Internal Structure to distinguish expansion from pullback.

4. Measure location. Review Premium, Discount, Equilibrium and nearby previous highs or lows.

5. Map liquidity and areas of interest. Look for EQH/EQL, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps that agree with the context.

6. Wait for confirmation. Use Internal CHoCH/BOS, displacement or another tested execution method instead of entering only because price touched a zone.

7. Define invalidation and risk. The indicator organizes analysis; position sizing, Stop Loss and trade management remain the trader’s responsibility.

Designed for real trading decisions, not chart decoration

The value of a market structure indicator is not the number of objects it can draw. The value is whether those objects help the trader make a clearer decision. SMC ICT Yoshi is built around that principle. Each module can be enabled, filtered or simplified so the chart reflects the user’s actual trading process rather than becoming overloaded with information.

For example, a bullish Internal CHoCH inside Discount, near a bullish Swing Order Block and during a higher-timeframe bullish pullback creates a coherent context to monitor. The same Internal CHoCH in Premium, below a Strong High and against a bearish HTF expansion carries a very different meaning. The indicator helps keep these differences visible and reduces decisions based only on urgency, memory or emotion.

Closed-bar event alerts and flexible chart control

SMC ICT Yoshi can notify the trader about Internal and Swing BOS/CHoCH, Order Block invalidation, Equal Highs/Equal Lows and new Fair Value Gaps. Runtime alerts are evaluated after the relevant chart bar has closed, helping reduce intrabar alert noise. Popup alerts and push notifications can be controlled separately.

The Inputs allow detailed control over structure visibility, Swing Length, Order Block filtering and mitigation, EQH/EQL sensitivity, FVG timeframe, previous daily/weekly/monthly levels, Premium/Discount zones, higher-timeframe context, session display and performance settings. The default configuration provides a balanced starting point, while experienced traders can build cleaner structure-only, liquidity-focused or execution-focused templates.

Markets and timeframes

Because the indicator is based on price, time and market structure, it can be applied to liquid Forex pairs, XAUUSD, major indices and other CFDs available in MetaTrader 5. Lower timeframes provide more detail and faster structure events, while higher timeframes produce broader zones and fewer signals. Broker data, spread, session hours and volatility can affect the chart, so each symbol and timeframe should be tested with the user’s own trading plan.

Who SMC ICT Yoshi is designed for

· SMC and ICT traders who want market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks and FVGs organized in one MT5 indicator.

· Price action traders who need a clear distinction between broader context and lower-timeframe timing.

· XAUUSD, Forex and index traders who use previous highs/lows, sessions and higher-timeframe structure in their analysis.

· Manual traders who want to keep control of entries and risk while using alerts as analytical reminders.

· Traders who prefer a repeatable checklist instead of reacting to isolated signals.

Important product note

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a technical decision-support indicator. It does not open or manage trades, calculate lot size, place Stop Loss or Take Profit, reveal actual institutional orders, or guarantee profitable results. BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, FVGs and liquidity references should always be combined with confirmation, invalidation and responsible risk management.

A more structured way to read Smart Money Concepts on MT5

SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is designed to make complex market information easier to organize without reducing trading to a single signal. By combining internal and swing market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, dealing-range location, higher-timeframe context and session awareness, it helps traders build a clearer and more consistent reading of the market before risk is taken.

Let the indicator organize the information, let price confirm the idea, and let risk management protect the account.