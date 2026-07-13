MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation





MA Yoshi Pro

Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5

A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups

Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into one structured decision process.

What MA Yoshi Pro Does

MA Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines moving average trend context, candle momentum, RSI direction, market quality and price action into a clear chart and dashboard workflow. The indicator does not open or manage trades. Its purpose is to help traders evaluate conditions more consistently before deciding whether a setup fits their own method and risk plan.

Key Features at a Glance

· Configurable four-moving-average framework for trend structure and deep-pullback awareness

· Visual Trend Fill linking short-term movement with the long-term trend reference

· Engulfing and Three Line Strike-style momentum checks, with optional Pin Bar labels

· RSI confirmation based on both direction and recent momentum

· Market Quality filtering for tight, choppy or overextended conditions

· BOS, CHoCH, liquidity levels, sweep markers and reaction-zone context

· Dashboard, seven-timeframe candle-pattern view and configurable closed-candle alerts

· Optional session display, setup filtering and danger-time controls

How the Analysis Works

The analysis begins with trend structure rather than a single crossover. Price position, moving average order, slope and the relationship between short-term movement and the longer-term trend are considered together. A separate deep-pullback guard helps identify cases where the trend structure may have weakened, even when some faster averages still appear aligned.

Momentum is then evaluated through candle behavior. Engulfing and Three Line Strike-style conditions can contribute to the main setup, while Pin Bar labels provide additional visual information. These markers are not standalone trade instructions. Their value comes from being read inside the wider trend and market context.

RSI adds another confirmation layer. It is used to check whether momentum is positioned on the appropriate side of the 50 level and whether it is moving with enough direction. The Market Quality filter then reviews whether the moving averages are compressed, repeatedly crossing, or already extended. This matters because a technically correct trend signal may still appear in a poor trading environment.

Price Action Context completes the picture with market-structure breaks, BOS and CHoCH labels, liquidity levels, sweep markers and reaction zones. When enabled as a filter, this layer requires the price action direction to agree with the broader setup. Optional session and danger-time tools can also help traders avoid treating every hour of the trading day as equally suitable.

Reading BUY PASS and SELL PASS

BUY PASS and SELL PASS are produced only when the required confirmation layers agree. The decision is evaluated after the candle closes, which gives the trader a stable point for reviewing the setup. A star, a colored Engulfing candle or a Pin label by itself is not a complete BUY or SELL signal.

Alerts are therefore best treated as prompts to inspect the chart, not as commands to enter immediately. Before taking any action, the trader should still consider location, available room to the next relevant level, stop placement, position size and the risk-to-reward structure of the planned trade.

A Practical Workflow

1. Check the active session and any danger-time warning.

2. Read the moving average trend context and Market Quality status.

3. Review Momentum and RSI confirmation.

4. Compare the setup with market structure, liquidity and nearby reaction zones.

5. Act only when the completed setup fits your own entry rules and risk plan.

Who It Is For

MA Yoshi Pro is suited to manual trend, pullback and continuation traders who want a more organized way to assess moving average setups. It can also help traders who prefer a dashboard overview while keeping the final decision under their own control.

It is not intended for users seeking an automated Expert Advisor, blind signal copying, automatic Stop Loss or Take Profit placement, or identical results across every symbol and timeframe. Settings and behavior should always be tested on the instruments and trading sessions you actually use.

Explore More Strategy Tools

To explore other strategy-focused indicators and trading tools, visit the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Disclaimer.

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged markets involves significant risk. MA Yoshi Pro is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee results. Test the indicator in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account, use appropriate position sizing, and make every trading decision according to your own plan.