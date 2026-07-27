Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10

Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process.

Product Overview

Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing points, organizes the active directional move, plots a Fibonacci retracement map, and highlights a configurable Optimal Trade Entry zone. The indicator does not place trades or issue automatic Buy and Sell orders. Its purpose is to help traders observe pullbacks with a consistent framework, then combine the mapped area with their own market context, price action confirmation, and risk plan.

A Structured Way to Read Retracements

The analysis begins with confirmed swing highs and swing lows. When the developing structure produces a higher confirmed pivot or a lower confirmed pivot, the indicator establishes the active direction and anchors the Fibonacci range to the relevant swing leg. The standard retracement levels from 0 to 1 are then displayed, including 0.236, 0.382, 0.500, 0.618, and 0.786.

By default, the area between 0.618 and 0.786 is highlighted as the OTE zone. In a bullish structure, this creates a deeper retracement area below the active high. In a bearish structure, it marks the corresponding recovery area above the active low. When a new directional extreme is confirmed, the active Fibonacci map can adjust to reflect the expanded swing.

The zone should be treated as an area for closer evaluation, not as a guaranteed entry. A well-positioned retracement can still fail. Market direction, nearby support or resistance, candle behavior, volatility, invalidation, and position size remain part of the trader's responsibility.

Key Features

·  Confirmed swing high and swing low identification

·  Automatic Fibonacci retracement mapping for the active directional leg

·  Seven visible Fibonacci levels from 0.000 to 1.000

·  Customizable OTE boundaries, with 0.618 to 0.786 as the default range

·  Separate bullish and bearish OTE zone visualization

·  Optional swing-price labels, swing diagonal, and previous Fibonacci drawings

·  Configurable line styles, colors, and chart presentation

·  OTE entry alerts with optional MetaTrader 5 push notifications

A Practical Trading Workflow

Start with the broader market context rather than the colored zone alone. Determine whether the current chart supports a directional idea and whether the active swing is relevant to your method. Allow the indicator to confirm the structural leg and draw the Fibonacci framework. Then wait for price to approach or enter the OTE area instead of chasing an extended movement.

Once price reaches the zone, look for the confirmation your strategy normally requires. This may include a rejection candle, a change in short-term momentum, a reaction from nearby support or resistance, or alignment with a higher-level market view. Before acting, define where the setup becomes invalid, how much capital is at risk, and whether the available reward justifies the trade.

The alert system is intended to support this workflow. It can notify you when price moves from outside into an active, confirmed OTE zone, reducing the need to watch the chart continuously. An alert is a prompt to review the market, not an instruction to enter.

Who It Is For

Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is suited to manual traders who use Fibonacci retracements, ICT-inspired OTE concepts, swing analysis, pullbacks, or price action confirmation. It may also be useful for traders who want a repeatable way to select and display retracement levels without repeatedly redrawing them by hand.

It is not designed for users expecting a fully automated Expert Advisor, guaranteed reversals, exact tops and bottoms, or standalone signals that replace analysis and risk management.

Important Notes

·  This product is an indicator, not an automated trading robot.

·  Swing points require subsequent bars before they are confirmed.

·  The active chart symbol and timeframe determine the displayed analysis.

·  OTE levels are observation zones and may not produce a price reaction.

·  Test the indicator and its settings on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Explore More from Ichiyoshi

Explore more strategy indicators and trading tools on the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other financial instruments involves risk. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee trading results. Users remain responsible for market confirmation, position sizing, stop placement, and all trading decisions. Historical chart behavior does not guarantee future performance.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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