EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

📊 Strategy Overview

The EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on Pure Price Action and a proprietary "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe, this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves.

Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trades at the earliest confirmation of a breakout, ensuring it captures the bulk of the movement while maintaining exceptionally low risk exposure.

🔥 Key Advantages & Core Logic

✅ Explosive Win Rate (88.89%)

Backtested over 27 trades with an outstanding 88.89% win rate. Long trades achieved a perfect 100% win rate (13/13), while short trades maintained a solid 78.57% (11/14).

✅ Ultra-Safe Risk Management (Max DD 10.62%)

Despite a 24.62% net profit over 2 months, the maximal equity drawdown remained extremely low at just 10.62%. The EA employs a 5-Tier Take Profit system (TP1–TP5) with dynamic Trailing Stop Loss and an intelligent Break Even (BE) mechanism that locks in profits immediately after TP1 is hit.

✅ Outstanding Risk-to-Reward Ratio

With a Profit Factor of 2.65 and an average holding time of just 5 minutes and 21 seconds, this scalper achieves a massive reward relative to its risk, making it highly resilient to market noise and unexpected reversals.

✅ Smart Multi-Filter Confirmation

To ensure only high-probability setups are taken, the EA integrates:

ATR Filter – Eliminates low-volatility choppy markets.

RSI Filter – Avoids entries during extreme overbought/oversold conditions.

Volume Breakout Filter – Confirms genuine interest behind the breakout.

EMA Trend Filter – Aligns trades with the overall directional bias.

✅ No Overfitting – Statistically Verified

A Z-Score of -0.88 (62.11%) confirms that the trading sequence is random and not curve-fitted. Combined with a high Sharpe Ratio of 81.39, this demonstrates exceptional consistency and reliability.

📈 Backtest Performance Summary

Tested on XAUUSD, M5 | Period: June 1 – July 23, 2026 | Initial Deposit: $100.00 | Data: 100% Real Ticks

Metric Result Total Net Profit +$24.62 (+24.62% in 2 Months) Profit Factor 2.65 (Extremely Healthy) Win Rate (Total) 88.89% (24 Wins / 27 Trades) Long Trades Win % 100% (13/13) Short Trades Win % 78.57% (11/14) Max Equity Drawdown 10.62% (Very Safe) Recovery Factor 1.71 (Quick recovery from losses) Average Win / Loss +$1.65 / -$4.96 Max Consecutive Wins 16 (Accumulated $33.12) Average Hold Time 0:05:21 (Pure Scalping) Correlation (MFE/MAE) Low (0.16) – Minimal noise influence

🖥️ Professional Dashboard & Usability

The EA features a real-time, interactive dashboard displaying:

Active Signal Direction & Entry Levels.

All TP1–TP5 and SL levels visually.

Live Balance, Equity, Floating PnL, and Drawdown.

Win/Loss counter.

A built-in "CLOSE ALL TRANSACTIONS" button for instant manual intervention if needed.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended $200 for safety)

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Account Type: ECN/Zero spread preferred, but works on Standard accounts.

💡 Why Choose EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout?

This is not just another martingale or grid scalper. It relies on a statistical edge rather than reckless risk. With a steady equity curve, microscopic drawdown, and a win rate that rivals the best manual traders, this EA offers a peace-of-mind trading experience perfect for traders who value capital preservation alongside consistent growth.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct thorough testing on a demo account before applying this EA to a live trading environment.