Structure and Supply and Demand Zones MT4

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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
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Structure and Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Forex Forensics 101 LLC
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When it comes to trading in the financial markets, there's no question that the banks have a major advantage. They have access to vast amounts of resources, including high-powered trading algorithms, in-depth market research, and teams of experienced traders. But what if you could level the playing field and trade like the banks do? That's exactly what our Smart Money Indicator allows you to do. By providing you with critical insights into market structure and supply and demand zones, you can ma
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