I trading
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 20
Advanced MT5 Trading Utility Panel EA
Speed, Precision & Automated Risk Control
The MT5 Advanced Trading Utility Panel is a professional-grade execution dashboard built for scalpers, day traders, and high-volatility news traders on MetaTrader 5. Designed to eliminate standard platform delays, it provides instant, one-click access to market execution, dynamic lot sizing, pending order management, and fast position clearing directly from your chart.
✨ Key Features & Functionalities
🛡️ 1. Dynamic Risk Management & Automated Sizing
Auto-Calculated Risk Sizing: Enter your desired RISK % and SL (Stop Loss) in pips, and the EA automatically calculates your exact lot size based on your account balance and symbol specifications.
Manual Lot Overrides: Prefer fixed position sizes? Set your RISK % to 0 to instantly execute manual lot sizes entered in the LOT box.
Pip Precision: Native support for standard forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto (automatically converting fractional points to pips).
⚡ 2. Instant One-Click Market Execution
BUY / SELL Buttons: High-visibility, color-coded execution buttons (Emerald Green for BUY, Crimson Red for SELL) for quick market entry.
Pre-Set SL & TP: Every order automatically attaches your pre-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels the moment it enters the market.
📊 3. Smart Pending Order Engine
Buy/Sell Limit & Stop Automation: Set pending orders in seconds using the PENDING PIPS distance setting.
Multi-Trade Stacking: Open multiple split entries or grid levels simultaneously by entering your desired number into the TRADES box.
🧹 4. Four-Tier Position Management & Emergency Close
CLOSE PROFIT (Green Accent): Instantly locks in gains by closing only currently winning market positions.
CLOSE LOSS (Red Accent): Cuts downside exposure by terminating only currently losing positions.
CLOSE ALL (Slate Gray): Clears all open market positions on the current symbol while keeping pending orders active.
CLOSE ALL TRADE (Vibrant Orange Button): The ultimate master kill-switch. Closes all active market positions AND cancels all working pending orders on the chart with a single click.
Why Choose This Utility EA?
1. Eliminates Manual Math: No more struggling with position size calculators while price is moving fast.
2. Superior Scalping Speed: Execute split entries with pre-attached SL/TP in milliseconds.
3. Panic Control: Instantly wipe out bad setups or exit the market completely ahead of major high-impact economic news releases.