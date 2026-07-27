One click trade manage

QuickTrade Panel 

Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading

The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows.

The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing. Simply enter your preferred risk percentage, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, and the panel automatically calculates the correct lot size based on your account balance. This helps reduce manual calculation errors and keeps your risk consistent on every trade.

Key Features

  • One-click Buy and Sell market orders
  • Trade directly from the chart
  • Fixed Lot Size or automatic Risk % lot calculation
  • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders
  • Adjustable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)
  • Custom pending order distance
  • Open multiple trades with one click
  • One-click Close All trades and pending orders
  • Live lot size calculation
  • Fast order execution for scalping and day trading
  • Simple, clean, and user-friendly interface
  • Works with your broker’s minimum and maximum lot size rules

Benefits

  • Saves valuable trading time
  • Makes trading faster and easier
  • Eliminates manual lot size calculations
  • Improves money and risk management
  • Reduces trading mistakes
  • Helps maintain the same risk on every trade
  • Perfect for beginners and experienced traders
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets
  • Performs smoothly during fast-moving market conditions
  • Easy to set up, customize, and use
  • Gives you better control over every trade
  • Helps you make quick trading decisions with confidence

The QuickTrade Panel is designed to make trading simple, fast, and efficient. Whether you trade every day or only occasionally, it provides the essential tools needed to execute trades with speed, accuracy, and better risk control—all from one convenient on-chart panel.


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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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