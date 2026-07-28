Fast trade execution

QuickTrade Panel – Fast Order Execution & Risk Management

The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading tool that helps traders place orders faster, manage risk automatically, and control trades directly from the chart. It reduces manual work, improves trading accuracy, and makes trade management simple and efficient.

Key Features

  • On-Chart Trading: Change Lot Size, Risk %, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Pending Distance without opening EA settings.
  • Smart Position Sizing: Choose a fixed lot size or use automatic Risk % mode to calculate the correct lot size based on your Stop Loss.
  • Multiple Order Types: Supports Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders.
  • Pending Order Distance: Set custom entry distance for pending orders with easy chart control.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically moves the Stop Loss as the trade goes into profit, helping protect profits while allowing the trade to continue. Once activated, the Stop Loss follows the market price and locks in gains without manual adjustment.
  • One-Click Close All: Instantly close all open positions and cancel all pending orders for the current symbol.

Benefits

  • Faster trade execution with a single click.
  • Automatic risk management to protect your account.
  • Protects profits with an automatic Trailing Stop Loss.
  • Reduces the need for manual trade management.
  • Eliminates manual lot size calculations.
  • Reduces trading mistakes and saves time.
  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and news traders.
  • Automatically follows your broker’s minimum and maximum lot size rules.
  • Helps traders stay disciplined by managing trades automatically.

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Alligator ema
Day Trader
Indicators
MT5 Alligator Indicator The MT5 Alligator Indicator , created by Bill Williams , helps traders find market trends and avoid sideways markets. It uses three moving average lines to show Buy and Sell opportunities. Indicator Lines Jaw (Blue): Long-term trend Teeth (Red): Medium trend Lips (Green): Short-term trend Benefits Finds strong market trends Reduces false signals Gives clear Buy and Sell signals Improves trade timing Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and Stocks Good for scalping, day
UC bot
Day Trader
Indicators
The Core Strategy (Signal Logic) The system filters the market trend using a color-coded Moving Average and enters trades based on specific candle closes to ensure optimal risk-to-reward entries.  Bullish (Buy) Signal: The Moving Average Bearish (Sell) Signal: The Moving Average line turns Red (indicating an institutional downtrend), and a Red candle closes line turns Green (indicating an institutional uptrend), and a Red candle Trade & Risk Managementle closes. Managing the trade after entry i
Super trend with targets
Day Trader
Indicators
SuperTrend Indicator SuperTrend is a powerful MT5 indicator that helps traders identify the market trend , momentum , and buy or sell opportunities . It is based on the Average True Range (ATR) and changes color when the market trend changes, making trading decisions simple and easy. Default Settings Period: 10 Multiplier: 3.0 Benefits Shows clear market trend. Gives accurate buy and sell signals. Helps reduce false trade entries. Supports trend-following strategies. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto
Heikin ashi with targets
Day Trader
Indicators
Heikin Ashi Indicator Heikin Ashi means average candle . It uses average prices instead of normal candlesticks to make trends easier to see. It removes small market noise and helps traders follow strong trends. Benefits Shows market trend clearly. Reduces false signals. Helps find buy and sell opportunities. Good for Forex, Gold, Stocks, and Crypto. Easy to use for beginners and experienced traders. How to Use Buy Signal Previous candle is Red . New candle turns Green . A green candle with no lo
MA Crossover signal
Day Trader
Indicators
Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator The Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities using two Moving Averages. It gives clear signals with color-coded lines and candles, plus an automatic Stop Loss line and 4 Take Profit targets. It works well on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Commodities, and CFDs and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Features Dual Moving Average crossover signals Automatic trend detection Azure
RangeFilter SL TP
Day Trader
Indicators
Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator Range Filter Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find strong Buy and Sell trends by removing market noise. It uses a smart Range Filter to reduce false signals and works well in trending markets. The indicator shows Blue for Buy and Orange for Sell. It also displays an automatic Stop Loss line and 5 Take Profit (TP) levels for easier trade management. Features Smart Range Filter technology Blue Buy & Orange Sell signals Automatic Stop Loss line 5 Take Profit targets: T
Envelopes targets
Day Trader
Indicators
Envelopes Indicator The Envelopes Indicator is a simple trend-following tool that helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities. It uses two bands around a moving average to show when price is too high or too low. It works well on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and other markets . It is easy for beginners and useful for experienced traders. Benefits Shows clear Buy and Sell zones. Helps follow the market trend. Reduces false and emotional trades. Works on all timeframes. Helps set Stop L
Bollinger bands ts
Day Trader
Indicators
Bollinger Bands Indicator The Bollinger Bands indicator is a popular MT5 trading tool created by John Bollinger . It has three lines: a Middle Band (Moving Average) , Upper Band , and Lower Band . The bands become wider when market volatility is high and narrower when volatility is low. Benefits Shows overbought and oversold areas. Measures market volatility. Helps find trend reversals and breakouts. Works on Forex, Gold, Stocks, Indices, and Crypto. Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing, and l
Macd trend line
Day Trader
Indicators
MACD Indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a popular MT5 indicator that shows trend direction , momentum , and buy or sell signals using two moving averages. Default Settings Fast EMA: 12 Slow EMA: 26 Signal Line: 9 Benefits Finds buy and sell signals. Shows trend strength. Measures market momentum. Helps spot trend reversals. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices. Good for scalping, intraday, and swing trading. How to Use Buy Signal MACD crosses above the Signal
Rsi two targets
Day Trader
Indicators
RSI (Relative Strength Index) RSI is a popular MT5 indicator that measures price strength on a 0–100 scale. It helps traders find overbought , oversold , and possible trend reversal points. Default Settings Period: 14 Overbought: 70 Oversold: 30 Benefits Finds overbought and oversold areas. Shows market momentum. Helps spot trend changes. Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, and Indices. Good for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading. How to Use Buy Signal RSI moves above 30 . RSI cr
All in one trade manage
Day Trader
Utilities
QuickTrade Panel – Fast Execution & Smart Risk Management The QuickTrade Panel is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that makes order execution faster, safer, and easier. It allows traders to place market and pending orders directly from the chart while automatically managing position size based on their risk settings. Key Features Interactive On-Chart Panel: Easily adjust Lot Size, Risk %, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Pending Order Distance without opening EA settings. Sma
One click trade manage
Day Trader
Utilities
QuickTrade Panel  Fast Order Execution, Smart Risk Management & One-Click Trading The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps traders place orders faster, manage risk more effectively, and control trades directly from the chart. With all the important trading functions in one place, you can execute trades quickly without opening multiple windows. The panel supports both fixed lot trading and automatic Risk % lot sizing . Simply enter your pref
Chart Buy Sell trade
Day Trader
Utilities
Here is a shorter, professional version with all your requested features included: QuickTrade Panel – MT5 Fast Execution, Smart Risk Management & On-Chart Trading The QuickTrade Panel is a lightweight, high-speed MT5 trading utility designed for fast and accurate order execution. It simplifies trading with one-click market and pending orders, automatic risk-based lot sizing, and an interactive on-chart dashboard. Key Features 1. On-Chart Trading Panel Adjust Lot Size, Risk %, SL, TP, and Pending
I trading
Day Trader
Utilities
Advanced MT5 Trading Utility Panel EA Speed, Precision & Automated Risk Control The MT5 Advanced Trading Utility Panel is a professional-grade execution dashboard built for scalpers, day traders, and high-volatility news traders on MetaTrader 5. Designed to eliminate standard platform delays, it provides instant, one-click access to market execution, dynamic lot sizing, pending order management, and fast position clearing directly from your chart. Key Features & Functionalities ️ 1. Dynamic
Smart Trader Pannel
Day Trader
Utilities
MT5 Trading Dashboard The MT5 Trading Dashboard is a professional on-chart trading panel designed to make trading faster, easier, and more efficient. It allows traders to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and control open positions without opening multiple MT5 windows. The dashboard includes Lot Size, Risk (%), Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Number of Trades, and Pending Order Distance settings. You can instantly place Buy Market and Sell Market orders or create Buy Limit, Se
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