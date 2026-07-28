Fast trade execution
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.50
- Activations: 20
QuickTrade Panel – Fast Order Execution & Risk Management
The QuickTrade Panel is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading tool that helps traders place orders faster, manage risk automatically, and control trades directly from the chart. It reduces manual work, improves trading accuracy, and makes trade management simple and efficient.
Key Features
- On-Chart Trading: Change Lot Size, Risk %, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Pending Distance without opening EA settings.
- Smart Position Sizing: Choose a fixed lot size or use automatic Risk % mode to calculate the correct lot size based on your Stop Loss.
- Multiple Order Types: Supports Market Buy, Market Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders.
- Pending Order Distance: Set custom entry distance for pending orders with easy chart control.
- Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically moves the Stop Loss as the trade goes into profit, helping protect profits while allowing the trade to continue. Once activated, the Stop Loss follows the market price and locks in gains without manual adjustment.
- One-Click Close All: Instantly close all open positions and cancel all pending orders for the current symbol.
Benefits
- Faster trade execution with a single click.
- Automatic risk management to protect your account.
- Protects profits with an automatic Trailing Stop Loss.
- Reduces the need for manual trade management.
- Eliminates manual lot size calculations.
- Reduces trading mistakes and saves time.
- Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and news traders.
- Automatically follows your broker’s minimum and maximum lot size rules.
- Helps traders stay disciplined by managing trades automatically.