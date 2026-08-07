Smart Trader Pannel

MT5 Trading Dashboard

The MT5 Trading Dashboard is a professional on-chart trading panel designed to make trading faster, easier, and more efficient. It allows traders to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and control open positions without opening multiple MT5 windows.

The dashboard includes Lot Size, Risk (%), Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Number of Trades, and Pending Order Distance settings. You can instantly place Buy Market and Sell Market orders or create Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop pending orders with a single click.

It also provides powerful trade management tools such as Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss, Close Buy, and Close Sell, helping you manage positions quickly during fast market conditions.

Key Features

* Fast one-click market execution
* Fixed Lot Size or Risk (%) position sizing
* Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
* Open multiple trades with one click
* Buy Market & Sell Market orders
* Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop & Sell Stop orders
* Custom pending order distance (Pips)
* One-click trade management controls
* Simple, clean, and user-friendly interface
* Works on all MT5-supported instruments, including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto

Benefits

* Saves time with faster trade execution
* Reduces manual trading errors
* Improves risk management
* Makes order placement simple and efficient
* Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, swing traders, and professional traders

This dashboard is designed to provide a smooth trading experience by combining speed, accuracy, and easy trade management in one compact MT5 panel.
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