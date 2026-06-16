TradeVectorFX Starter — MQL5 Product Description TradeVectorFX Starter

Grid Recovery EA — NFA/FIFO Compliant — US Brokers — Free

TradeVectorFX Starter is the free entry point to the TradeVectorFX engine — the same core logic as the full paid version, with lot sizing capped at $999 equity behavior so you can run it live, verify the strategy on your broker, and decide whether to scale before spending a dollar. It is engineered specifically for U.S. NFA/FIFO-regulated accounts: positions open and close in strict chronological order with no hedging, making it compatible with both U.S. netting and international hedging brokers.

How it works

The EA enters the market when its trend-strength filter identifies a directional signal. If price moves against the initial trade, it adds up to 4 grid legs at dynamically spaced intervals, averaging down the basket's entry price. The basket is managed as a single unit with a trailing take-profit target. When the basket closes in profit, the EA resets and waits for the next opportunity. Lot sizing grows with your account from $500 — but is capped so it never behaves larger than a $999 account, regardless of your actual deposit.

Key features

FIFO/NFA compliant — positions open and close in strict chronological order; no hedging, no out-of-order closes

— positions open and close in strict chronological order; no hedging, no out-of-order closes ATR dynamic grid spacing — grid leg intervals expand automatically with H4 volatility

— grid leg intervals expand automatically with H4 volatility ADX trend-strength filter — suppresses entries during strong directional trends

— suppresses entries during strong directional trends Basket trailing take-profit — entire basket trails as a unit; individual legs never closed in isolation

— entire basket trails as a unit; individual legs never closed in isolation Calendar and time-of-day filters — per-day toggles (Mon–Sun) and configurable trading hours

— per-day toggles (Mon–Sun) and configurable trading hours Post-close defensive pause — configurable cooldown after risk-management closes only; winning closes do not pause

— configurable cooldown after risk-management closes only; winning closes do not pause Early January blackout — blocks new baskets during thin holiday liquidity window

— blocks new baskets during thin holiday liquidity window Max basket loss guard — optional close if basket exceeds defined dollar loss threshold

— optional close if basket exceeds defined dollar loss threshold Lot sizing cap — fixed internally at $999 equity behavior; grows from $500 but never scales beyond that ceiling

Supported pairs and timeframes

Parameter Details Primary pair EURUSD Also tested GBPUSD, AUDUSD Recommended timeframes M15 or H1 Account type Netting (U.S. standard) or Hedging Broker compatibility U.S. NFA/FIFO and international brokers Minimum deposit $500 (recommended $1,000) Leverage 1:50 and higher

Starter vs Full — side by side

EURUSD M15, January 2023 – June 2026, 99% tick quality, FOREX.com data

Metric Starter — $1,000 Full — $1,000 Full — $2,000 Net profit $462.99 $1,713.80 $2,481.48 Profit factor 2.32 2.25 2.48 Trades 259 439 403 Max equity DD 18.09% 39.96% 27.76% Max balance DD 8.29% 7.48% 5.02% Margin level 1,064% 255% 459%

At $2,000 the Starter stays flat at $462.99 — the cap is active. The Full scales to $2,481 at $2,000 — 5.4× the Starter's return at the same deposit.

Verified backtest results — Starter v2.0

EURUSD M15, January 2023 – June 2026, 99% tick quality, FOREX.com data

Deposit Net profit Profit factor Max equity DD Max balance DD Margin level $500 $462.99 2.32 45.13% 8.29% 528% $1,000 $462.99 2.32 18.09% 8.29% 1,065% $2,000+ $462.99 2.32 <10% <6% 2,224%+

Net profit is identical from $1,000 upward — the cap is working as designed. $500 is viable but tight; $1,000 is the comfortable minimum. Larger deposits improve drawdown percentages while keeping absolute dollar returns the same.

Two versions

Free TradeVectorFX Starter Same core engine as Full. Lot sizing capped at $999 equity behavior — grows from $500 but never sizes larger than a $999 account would. Start here, upgrade when you're ready to scale. Minimum deposit: $500

Recommended: $1,000

Lot sizing: capped at $999 equity behavior

News filter: not included $149.99 TradeVectorFX Full Full dynamic lot sizing — grows with your account, uncapped. Equity-scaled trailing TP, configurable grid depth, and the complete feature set including news filter. Minimum deposit: $1,000

Recommended: $2,000+

Lot sizing: uncapped, scales with equity

News filter: included

What changed in v2.0

Grid depth default raised to 4 legs — extended testing showed the 4th leg meaningfully reduces capped-basket duration and balance drawdown during adverse moves

— extended testing showed the 4th leg meaningfully reduces capped-basket duration and balance drawdown during adverse moves Grid spacing multiplier raised to 1.50 — better risk-adjusted profile across all deposit sizes

— better risk-adjusted profile across all deposit sizes ATR dynamic grid spacing — grid leg intervals now expand automatically with H4 volatility

— grid leg intervals now expand automatically with H4 volatility Early January blackout — blocks new basket entries during the thin holiday liquidity window

— blocks new basket entries during the thin holiday liquidity window Configurable cooldown, calendar, and time-of-day filters — full filter parity with the Full version

— full filter parity with the Full version Lot cap locked at $999 equity behavior — clearly defined ceiling makes the free tier predictable and safe to run from any account size

Risk disclosure

Grid recovery strategies carry inherent risk of extended drawdowns during sustained one-directional market moves. Each added grid leg increases total exposure. Always backtest on your specific broker's data before live deployment. Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.