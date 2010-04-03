Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming.

Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools.

The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Momentum, and ATR. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled, assigned to a different timeframe, and used as a confirmation, trigger, filter, or exit condition.

Traders can select different logic methods, including:

All conditions must agree

Any condition can trigger a trade

A minimum number of confirmations

Weighted signal scoring

Separate buy and sell rules

Reverse strategy mode

Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 also includes multiple trade-management options such as fixed or risk-based lot sizing, customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit, ATR-based exits, breakeven, profit locking, trailing stop, partial closing, basket management, grid trading, hedge protection, and recovery options.

For better account protection, the EA provides controls for maximum spread, daily loss, daily profit, floating drawdown, margin level, maximum trades, total lot exposure, trading sessions, weekdays, and cooldown periods.

The professional black dashboard displays important information clearly, including current market direction, active signals, buy and sell confirmation scores, open positions, account drawdown, grid level, hedge status, and the reason a trade is accepted or blocked.

Whether you prefer trend trading, reversal strategies, scalping, multi-timeframe confirmation, grid systems, or advanced trade management, Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 gives you the tools to create thousands of unique strategy configurations from a single Expert Advisor.

It is designed for traders who want flexibility, control, professional risk management, and the freedom to optimize and share their own strategy settings.

Build your strategy. Customize every rule. Control your risk.