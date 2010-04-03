Strategy Matrix Builder
- 专家
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Christopher Calmerin十多年来，我一直致力于软件开发，并通过技术解决现实世界中的各种挑战。我的职业历程涵盖了企业系统、医疗解决方案以及金融市场智能工具的开发。
如今，我专注于开发 MetaTrader 5 指标，帮助交易者更清晰、更自信地分析市场。我将传统的软件工程实践与现代 AI 辅助开发相结合，打造可靠、高效且易于使用的交易工具。
我相信，优秀的指标应该简化交易决策，而不是增加复杂性。因此，我始终专注于简洁的设计、有价值的信号以及适合日常交易的实用功能。
- 版本: 1.2
Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming.
Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools.
The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Momentum, and ATR. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled, assigned to a different timeframe, and used as a confirmation, trigger, filter, or exit condition.
Traders can select different logic methods, including:
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All conditions must agree
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Any condition can trigger a trade
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A minimum number of confirmations
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Weighted signal scoring
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Separate buy and sell rules
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Reverse strategy mode
Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 also includes multiple trade-management options such as fixed or risk-based lot sizing, customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit, ATR-based exits, breakeven, profit locking, trailing stop, partial closing, basket management, grid trading, hedge protection, and recovery options.
For better account protection, the EA provides controls for maximum spread, daily loss, daily profit, floating drawdown, margin level, maximum trades, total lot exposure, trading sessions, weekdays, and cooldown periods.
The professional black dashboard displays important information clearly, including current market direction, active signals, buy and sell confirmation scores, open positions, account drawdown, grid level, hedge status, and the reason a trade is accepted or blocked.
Whether you prefer trend trading, reversal strategies, scalping, multi-timeframe confirmation, grid systems, or advanced trade management, Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 gives you the tools to create thousands of unique strategy configurations from a single Expert Advisor.
It is designed for traders who want flexibility, control, professional risk management, and the freedom to optimize and share their own strategy settings.
Build your strategy. Customize every rule. Control your risk.