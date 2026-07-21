Market Sentry

  • 指标
  • Joas Da Silva Veiga
    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    5 (5)
    你好，我来自巴西。我独立开发自己的 MT5 工具和指标，基于我的需求以及日内交易的学习与研究。我是 MQL5 的新用户，在这里分享我自己使用并开发的工具和指标，有免费的，也有付费的。如果你能通过购买我的付费工具或指标来支持我继续这项工作，我会非常感激，并且能够在这里发布更多免费的工具。感谢你的关注。
    11 产品
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 20

Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis


This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish, Bearish, Range, and Neutral scenarios.

Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic reference level. The indicator measures directional bias, monitors reference-level crossings, calculates the distribution of each market scenario, and displays the results in an interactive chart panel.

Important

This indicator is designed to work only on the M1 (1 Minute) and M5 (5 Minutes) timeframes.

For correct operation, attach the indicator only to M1 or M5 charts.

Using other timeframes is not supported and may produce incorrect or incomplete calculations.

Features

  • Real-time market scenario classification

  • Bullish, Bearish, Range and Neutral detection

  • Dynamic reference level analysis

  • Directional bias calculation

  • Reference level crossing counter

  • Percentage distribution of market scenarios

  • Interactive chart panel

  • Adjustable panel size

  • Movable dashboard

  • Automatic panel state saving

  • English and Portuguese languages

  • Customizable interface colors

Market Scenarios

Bullish
Price remains significantly above the dynamic reference level.

Range
Price oscillates around the reference level within the configured range threshold.

Neutral
Price remains close to the dynamic reference level.

Bearish
Price remains significantly below the dynamic reference level.

Directional Bias

When the market is classified as Range or Neutral, the indicator evaluates how long price remains above or below the dynamic reference level.

This additional statistic provides extra context about current market behavior during consolidation periods.

Interactive Panel

The dashboard displays:

  • Current market scenario

  • Directional bias

  • Scenario percentage distribution

  • Reference crossing counter

  • Market statistics

Panel Controls

[M] – Minimize or restore the dashboard.

When minimized, the panel is replaced by a compact OPEN button. Click OPEN to restore the full dashboard.

[+] – Increase the dashboard size up to .

[−] – Reduce the dashboard size down to 0.5×.

Drag & Drop – Click and drag the panel to reposition it anywhere on the chart.

Keyboard Shortcut – Press the M key to quickly minimize or restore the dashboard.

The panel position, size and display state are automatically saved and restored the next time the indicator is loaded.

Input Parameters

Analysis

  • Analysis Period

  • Update Interval

  • Neutral Tolerance

  • Range Threshold

  • Minimum Crossing Distance

Interface

  • Language

  • Bullish Color

  • Bearish Color

  • Range Color

  • Neutral Color

  • Panel Background Color

Default Settings

  • Analysis Period: 1 hour

  • Update Interval: 5 minutes

These values can be modified at any time from the indicator settings.

Supported Timeframes

  • M1 (1 Minute)

  • M5 (5 Minutes)

Supported Markets

Compatible with any instrument provided by your broker, including Forex, CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.

Requirements

  • M1 or M5 timeframe

  • Minimum 500 historical bars

  • Recommended 1000 or more historical bars

  • No external DLLs

  • No additional libraries required

Applications

Suitable for:

  • Market condition monitoring

  • Market structure analysis

  • Price behavior observation

  • Consolidation analysis

  • Intraday market analysis

  • Directional bias observation

Support

For questions, suggestions or technical support, please use the product discussion section on the MQL5 Market.

推荐产品
Momentum Prediction
Alfie Dela Pena
指标
This indicator is a Multi-Timeframe Momentum & Volatility Suite . It is designed to act as a "Price Action Navigator," combining internal candle strength (momentum) with institutional volatility boundaries (ATR) to identify high-probability "Sniper" entries and exits. Instead of traditional moving averages that lag behind price, this indicator uses a Net Displacement Formula to show you where the smart money is pushing the market in real-time.
Boom Spike System
Claudio Zumerle
指标
Introducing a cutting-edge trading indicator, specifically designed to predict and signal upcoming spikes in Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets. This innovative tool provides traders with timely alerts, enabling them to capitalize on market movements with precision. Key Features: Accurate Spike Prediction : The indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to identify potential spike occurrences in Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets. User-Friendly Signals : The indicator generates clear buy signals, allowing t
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Trading Session Zones for MetaTrader 5
Michael Angelo Ibarreta
指标
Session Indicator — Forex Trading Sessions Visualizer Overview Session Indicator   is a professional MT5 indicator that displays the four major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored horizontal bands on your chart. Never miss a trading session again! Free Product   |   Works on Any Broker   |   Auto-Detects Timezone Features Auto-Detects Broker GMT Offset Works automatically on any MT5 broker (XM, IC Markets, FXCM, etc.) No manual timezone configuration needed Label
FREE
Quantum Scalp Momentum
Minh Vuong Pham
指标
Quantum Scalp Momentum is a four-in-one confluence indicator for MetaTrader 5 scalping. It overlays EMA9 and VWAP on the chart, monitors volume spikes and Stochastic momentum internally, and prints a BUY or SELL arrow only when all four components agree. Features Four-factor confluence: EMA9 for micro-trend direction, VWAP for fair value, a volume-spike check for participation, and Stochastic for momentum timing. Single clear signal: arrows fire only on full agreement of the four components, whi
NonRep Swing Indicator
Monwabisi Balani
指标
Indicator is best used in lower timeframes for high probability scalp entry levels. The Arrows DO NOT reprint (which is rather unique for such an indicator) and makes it a lot easier to backtest. As well as use as an entry indicator as the once you've backtested to measure the probability, it results in high confidence in the signals (as you know if it prints an arrow, it is already 100% certain the signal is valid and will not remove it on the next bar). Obviously the above statement does not m
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (2)
指标
UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals v2.0是一款专业级市场分析工具，旨在精准清晰地识别高概率交易机会。该先进指标融合了精密的价格行为识别与动态风险管理可视化功能，直接在图表上呈现清晰的买入与卖出信号。 注意：结合使用 { LTL 164343 } 指标，可提高获胜信号的准确率。 利用 LTL 信号判断趋势，并以 Alpha 信号作为入场信号。 这种方法将最大限度地提高您的胜率，并有助于避免误判信号。 工作原理 该指标通过识别特定K线形态来分析市场结构，这些形态预示着潜在趋势反转或延续。当这些形态符合专有算法条件时，指标将生成清晰视觉信号： • 买入信号（蓝色箭头）出现在市场底部，表明看涨动能显现 • 卖出信号（红色箭头）出现在市场顶部，确认看跌压力形成 交易者核心优势 1. 清晰可执行的信号 无需解读猜测——信号位置直接在图表上显示箭头 色彩编码信号（买入蓝标/卖出红标）实现即时识别 可配置信号灵敏度以匹配您的交易风格 2. 完整交易管理可视化 信号出现时，指标自动绘制： 入场点位——最佳建仓价格 止损位——基于近期价格走势的保护性位 多级止盈位（1
FREE
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
指标
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
Go Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
指标
The main idea of this product is to generate statistics based on signals from 5 different strategies for the Binary Options traders, showing how the results would be and the final balance based on broker's payout. Strategy 1: The calculation is secret. Strategy 2: The signal is based on a sequence of same side candles (same color). Strategy 3: The signal is based on a sequence of interspersed candles (opposite colors). Strategy 4: The signal consists of the indicators bollinger (we have 3 type
Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标“上吊线和倒锤线形态”适用于 MT5。 - 指标“上吊线和倒锤线形态”是价格行为交易的非常强大的指标：无需重绘，无延迟。 - 指标可检测图表上的看涨倒锤线和看跌上吊线形态： - 看涨倒锤线 - 图表上的蓝色箭头信号（见图片）。 - 看跌上吊线 - 图表上的红色箭头信号（见图片）。 - PC &  Mobile alerts. 。 - 指标“上吊线和倒锤线形态”非常适合与支撑/阻力位和挂单结合使用。 ................................................................................... Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Upper and Lower Reversal MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Upper and Lower Reversal - 早期预测反转时刻的系统。允许您在价格变动通道的上限和下限的边界处找到价格转折点。 指示器永远不会重新着色或改变信号箭头的位置。红色箭头是买入信号，蓝色箭头是卖出信号。 适应任何时间范围和交易工具 该指标不会重新绘制，仅在蜡烛收盘时起作用。 信号警报有多种类型 该指标易于使用，只有 2 个外部可配置参数： Channel Length - 调整构建信号的价格通道的长度。 Signal Normalization - 改变信号箭头的质量水平，参数越高 - 错误信号越少（对于 BTC、黄金和高波动性工具，变化几个数量级） Alerts play sound / Alerts display message / Alerts send notification / Send email - 当输入信号箭头出现时使用通知。 Sound for signals - 信号箭头的声音文件。
Dual Trend Analyzer
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
指标
The Dual Trend Analyzer: An MQL5 Tool for Statistical Correlation Analysis The Dual Trend Analyzer is a powerful MQL5 tool developed to analyze and visualize the statistical correlation between two distinct financial symbols (assets). This tool allows you to choose from three of the most widely recognized correlation methods: Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall-Tau . Identify Correlation Patterns with the Dual Trend Analyzer This indicator is designed to unveil the statistical correlation between two
SMC with FVG and OB POI Scanner
Chan Wei Sik
指标
Smart Money Concepts Pro: MTF FVG & POI Scanner Stop staring at the charts for hours. The SMC Pro Scanner is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe indicator designed to automatically detect the most high-probability Smart Money Concepts (SMC) setups on your chart. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Crypto, or Indices, this tool eliminates chart noise and strictly highlights valid liquidity sweeps, Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes
Supreme CCI Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
指标
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Quantum Probability
Yonggang Shang
指标
Quantum Probability Trend Probability Indicator Quantum Probability is a trend probability indicator designed for all trading instruments and all timeframes. Based on a price structure analysis algorithm, the indicator automatically analyzes historical price behavior and the current market position to calculate the real-time probability of upward and downward trends, providing traders with a clear view of current market direction and strength. The indicator uses a fully automated algorithm with
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
True Visual Trend
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
指标
This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning , thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance. The video below shows an example of opening a position on gold only buy.  You've probably heard about trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend. You just need to enter the minimum distance between bars.  Additionally : -Sound alert on trend chan
Delta Flow Display
Walter Takeo Eposhi Ito
指标
Delta Flow ULTRA Sensitivity is a professional ultra-fast Delta indicator designed specifically for scalping It can be used on any time frame. This indicator visually reveals buying and selling pressure in real time, allowing traders to react instantly to market flow without waiting for candle confirmation. KEY FEATURE: REAL-TIME DELTA DISPLAY Delta Flow ULTRA includes a floating real-time Delta Display directly on the chart. • Shows the exact D
SuperSmooth Mtf EMA Trend Scanner
Donovan Tjin-a-tak
指标
SuperSmooth MTF EMA Trend Scanner 是一款专业的多品种、多时间周期趋势扫描工具，可在 MetaTrader 5 平台上自动识别市场的多头和空头趋势。该指标基于先进的 SuperSmooth EMA 算法，通过多重 EMA 平滑处理减少市场噪音，同时保持对真实趋势变化的快速响应能力。 该扫描器可以同时分析多个交易品种，并在多个时间周期（例如 W1、D1、H4、H1 和 M15）上评估价格与 SuperSmooth EMA 的关系。所有结果都会显示在图表上的清晰仪表板中，使交易者能够在几秒钟内了解整个市场的趋势结构。 通过这种方式，交易者无需逐个打开图表即可快速发现趋势一致的市场和潜在交易机会。 该工具可以与 SuperSmooth MTF EMA Pro 以及免费的 SuperSmooth MTF EMA 指标一起使用，从而在发现趋势市场之后进行更深入的图表分析。
SharperTrader Sync Indicator
Valeri Colisse Dos Santos Dieizo
指标
SharperTrader Sync Indicator SharperTrader Sync Indicator 专为追求专业、整洁交易界面的交易者而设计。它允许您在主窗口保持 价格图表的绝对纯净 ，同时将所有的技术指标和振荡指标分布在其他独立窗口中，并确保它们 100% 实时同步。 核心功能： 纯净图表 (Clean Chart)： 摆脱视觉干扰，将振荡指标移至辅助窗口，同时保持窗口间的逻辑连接。 品种与周期同步： 在任何窗口更改交易品种（Ticker）或时间周期（Timeframe），所有其他窗口将立即同步更新。 全市场兼容： 适用于任何市场（外汇、股票、指数、加密货币）以及任何时间周期。 多主控模式 (Multi-Master)： 点击任意窗口即可使其成为“主控”。如果您在 3 号窗口更改品种，1、2、4、5 和 6 号窗口将同时联动。 推荐配置（全同步模式）： 为了获得最佳体验，请在布局中的所有窗口都安装 SharperTrader Sync Indicator 。 核心优势： 您可以自由构建个性化工作空间——主屏观察价格走势，副屏观察指标分析——并确保所有数据始终保持在同一
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
指标
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Otrx SMC
Fabio Rocha
指标
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with precision and financial clarity. OTRX SMC is not just a technical indicator; it is a complete professional trading system designed for traders who follow institutional footprints. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with noise, OTRX SMC focuses on the three pillars of Price Action: Structure (BOS) , Flow (FVG) , and Origin (OB) . The unique advantage of OTRX SMC is its Real-Time Risk Calculator . For every mapped structure or zon
Rubdfx Supply Demand
Namu Makwembo
指标
Holiday Sales Zones Indicator The Zones Indicator is your everyday Trading tool that  leverages advanced algorithms, including ICT institutional concepts like order blocks , engulfing candle patterns , and Level interactions , to identify critical levels of supply and demand (Resistance & Support). Visual signals are generated and clearly marked on the chart, providing a straightforward guide for traders to spot key opportunities. Key Features Advanced Algorithmic Analysis : Identifies supply
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
指标
该指标背后的想法是在所有时间范围内找到穆雷水平并将它们组合成组合水平，其中包括基于强穆雷水平  (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). 时间范围越短，您立即看到组合级别的机会就越大。 它将以颜色突出显示。 当您将光标悬停在任何数字上时，将显示该级别所属的时间范围的提示。 但您将始终将当前时间范围视为最左边的时间范围。 智能警报可帮助您传达与信号组合级别相关的价格。 视频中的仪表板不是声明的功能，也不包含在此处！ 仍在开发中。 交易建议。 不建议在没有额外技术分析的情况下交易组合水平的反弹。 从蓝色和红色水平反弹的概率较高。 价格被磁力吸引至组合水平，但价格尚未对其进行测试（128 根蜡烛前）。在这种情况下，建议使用趋势策略，并采取水平取向（高/低一个水平）。 当价格向红色或蓝色水平移动时，不要在沿途反弹时交易黄色（这会破坏势头）。 强烈建议初学者在组合水平反弹时进行交易，除非有相反的组合水平。 最好在趋势方向反弹时进行交易。 在博客链接阅读更多内容  -   Murrey Math Trading with UPD1 . 设置说明。 主要设置。 Period -
Oscillator Candles
Natan Saidon
指标
With this indicator you can colorize the candles on your chart based on the output of any oscillator indicator. Supporting both built-in and custom indicators, with the ability to set up to 5 custom parameters, custom color scheme, and upper/lower threshold values. Most built-in indicators in MT5 will be found under "Examples\\" path. For example, to use default RSI indicator, set your indicator path to "Examples\\RSI" in the inputs dialog. Input01-05 sets the custom parameters of your indicator
Ticks Candles Chart
Denis Sotnikov
指标
Ticks Candles Chart indicator build equi-volume candles and designed for Oracle Strategy The Period in ticks is set directly on the chart Tick chart opens in a separate window Recommended to use tick periods from 50 and above Works on real time only Input Parameters Ticks_In_Bar - default period in ticks Counting_Bars - how many tick bars of history to build Custom_Symbol_Suffix - additional suffix for symbols
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
指标
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
TD Sequential Pro MT5
You Long Guo
指标
产品简介 TD Sequential Pro 是一款专为   MT4 和 MT5   双平台设计的九转序列主图指标，基于经典的 Tom DeMark 序列理论深度开发。该指标通过统计连续 9 根 K 线的收盘价与 4 根前 K 线的比较关系，精准识别市场动能衰竭点。它能帮助交易者在趋势末端捕捉高概率的反转机会，并提供完善的序列跟踪、数字标记与多通道信号提醒功能。 核心功能 九转序列数字标记与 K 线染色   系统会自动统计上涨和下跌的连续计数，当计数达到 5 至 9 时，会在 K 线高低点附近标注对应数字。上涨序列 5-8 显示为紫色，9 显示为绿色；下跌序列 5-8 显示为青色，9 显示为红色。5-8 的数字标记采用回溯确认机制，仅当该轮序列最终走满 9 时才会显示，确保信号的有效性。 MT5 版本额外支持趋势 K 线染色功能 ，让序列进程通过颜色变化一目了然。 做多信号 Low 9 (低九) ：当连续 9 根 K 线的收盘价均低于各自前 4 根 K 线的收盘价时触发。这代表空头动能已经极度衰竭，市场出现高概率的底部反转信号，是经典的左侧建仓或加仓时机。 TD Track Down
FREE
Alpha One MT5
Burak Baltaci
指标
Alpha One MT5 - 進階趨勢偵測系統 Alpha One 是一款專業的趨勢跟隨指標，能提供清晰的買入與賣出訊號，並在圖表上直接繪製自動進場點、停損點及三級獲利了結點。 本指標採用獨特的能量場視覺化設計，由15條動態線構成，透過綠紅雙色變換即時反映趨勢強度與方向。綠色能量代表多頭主導，紅色能量則顯示空頭壓力，讓您瞬間掌握市場動能走向。 訊號系統 訊號生成採用多層級確認機制，透過多重獨立分析維度解析動能轉變。每項訊號需經多個組件共同驗證後，方會顯示於圖表。 無重繪保證 所有訊號僅基於已確認收盤K線計算。訊號一旦生成，絕不移動、變更或消失。歷史數據所呈現的即為即時市場真實訊號，回測結果與實盤表現完全吻合。 交易管理 每項信號均包含自動計算的關鍵位階： - 確認收盤價作為進場點 - 止損位設於最近分形波動點 - 獲利點1採用1:1風險報酬比 - 獲利點2採用1:2風險報酬比 - 獲利點3採用1:3風險報酬比 核心功能 - 適用所有交易標的：外匯、黃金、指數、加密貨幣、股票 - 適用所有時間框架：M1至MN1 - 內建買入/賣出警報通知 - 可調整靈敏度以適應不同市場狀況
Binary Absorption
Bogdan Kupinsky
5 (1)
指标
Бинарный индикатор находит свечной паттерн "Поглощение" и рисует соответствующий сигнал для входа рынок. Имеет встроенные фильтры и панель для просчета количества успешных сделок. Особенности Работает для всех валютных пар и любых таймфреймов. Индикатор рассматривает комбинацию из 2-х или 3-х свечей в зависимости от настроек. Имеется возможность фильтровать сигналы путем настройки количества свечей одного цвета (тренда) до образования паттерна. Присутствует панель для отображения точности си
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
作者的更多信息
QuantumTrade Panel
Joas Da Silva Veiga
5 (2)
指标
趋势,趋势分析,趋势跟随,交易信号,警报,交易面板,可视化面板,市场环境,剥头皮,日内交易,短线交易,波段交易,不重绘,无延迟,风险管理,风险回报,支撑阻力,供需区域,买卖压力,外汇,加密货币,多时间框架 该面板是一种高级市场分析工具，可将价格和成交量数据转化为清晰的趋势信号、买卖压力以及客观的交易预测——所有信息都集中显示在图表中的一个面板上。 它结合了市场行为的动态分析、风险管理以及自动交易投影，实时展示诸如 Gamma Zero、成交量、趋势、Delta Risk 和累计风险等指标。 此外，该指标具备智能数据持久化功能，会自动保存关键数据，例如买卖峰值和累计风险，即使在切换时间周期或重启终端后也能保持数据连续性。 通过可配置的提醒（声音、推送和电子邮件）以及对不同资产类型的自动适配，该面板为交易决策提供了统一且实用的视图。 为什么使用？ 该面板可以帮助您快速判断市场当前由谁主导（买方或卖方），无需手动计算即可确定入场、止损和目标位置，同时通过简洁有序的界面减少图表噪音。 它还可以自动分析趋势和市场压力，在终端重启后依然保持数据连续性，并将所有关键信息集中在一个位置。 面板显示
FREE
Trading Panel Prime
Joas Da Silva Veiga
实用工具
交易面板,手动交易,订单管理,风险管理,交易管理器,交易助手,一键交易,止损,止盈,移动止损 重要说明 为了使 JoPanel Prime 正常运行，必须在 MetaTrader 5 中启用“Algo Trading（算法交易）”选项。否则，交易面板将无法正常工作。 JoPanel Prime 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 开发的专业手动交易面板，可帮助交易者快速执行订单并高效管理持仓。它使用现代化的图表交易面板取代 MT5 的默认交易界面，让交易操作更加便捷。 主要功能 • 一键执行市价买入（Buy）和卖出（Sell）订单。 • 支持挂单预览（Shift 创建买入挂单，Alt 创建卖出挂单）。 • 热键（Hotkeys）：X（全部平仓）、I（反向持仓）、M（最小化面板）。 • 独立设置 Take Profit（止盈）和 Stop Loss（止损）。 • 支持 OCO（One-Cancels-Other，一单成交另一单自动取消）挂单。 • 实时统计：浮动盈亏、当日盈亏和手续费。 • 通过输入框或预设按钮调整手数（Lot Size）。 • 支持英语和葡萄牙语界面。 •
FREE
Smart Top Bottom Finder
Joas Da Silva Veiga
指标
top finder, bottom finder, market structure, price action, trend reversal, trend continuation, support resistance, swing high, swing low, frequency analysis, price projection, breakout detection, pullback trading, swing trading, market turning points EXPERIMENTAL VERSION – UNDER ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT Smart Top Bottom Finder is a market structure and frequency analysis indicator designed to identify potential tops and bottoms based on recurring price movement patterns. The indicator does not rely
FREE
RSI Trend Color
Joas Da Silva Veiga
指标
RSI 彩色蜡烛 , 蜡烛颜色 指标 , 视图 指标 , RSI 颜色 功能介绍 RSI Trend Color 是一款智能可视化指标，可将 RSI 数值直接转换为K线颜色显示： 蓝色 ：RSI 超卖 橙色 ：RSI 超买 白色 ：RSI 中性 附加功能： RSI 关键水平声音和视觉提醒 回调信号提醒 简单可自定义参数设置 适合人群 偏好视觉分析的交易者 RSI 初学者 专业交易者 MetaTrader 5 用户 使用方法 在 MetaTrader 5 中安装指标 自动显示在图表中 自定义设置： RSI 周期（默认：4） 启用或关闭提醒 观察颜色变化： 蓝色K线：可能的买入机会 橙色K线：可能的卖出机会 专业建议：   与   RSI Zone Memory Reative   搭配使用可提高分析准确率。 不具备的功能 不自动交易 不保证盈利 不替代风险管理 仅适用于 MT5 不是交易机器人 风险提示 交易存在资金亏损风险。本指标仅作为辅助分析工具，不保证盈利。 建议： 先在模拟账户测试 使用合理的风险管理 不投入超过可承受损失的资金 持续学习交易知识 技术信息 平台：MetaTra
FREE
Trend Flow Oscillator
Joas Da Silva Veiga
指标
趋势,趋势指标,动量,振荡器,直方图,趋势强度,市场流动,趋势确认,看涨,看跌,技术分析 Trend Flow Oscillator 是一个市场流动性与动量指标，旨在帮助交易者清晰、简洁、快速地识别价格走势的强度和方向。 在 M5 时间周期中效果尤为显著，因为该周期中市场流动变化更加频繁。 功能 识别买卖力量的变化与延续 显示价格运动的加速与减速 帮助确认顺势入场 以独立柱状图形式展示市场流动 作为方向性动量振荡指标使用 适用人群 主观交易者 短线和日内交易者（特别是 M5） 寻求流动性确认而非自动信号的交易者 趋势及回调交易者 喜欢简洁直观指标的用户 使用方法 推荐使用时间周期：M5 柱状图解读： 正值柱表示买方力量增强 负值柱表示卖方力量增强 柱体越大，动量越强 该指标可用于： 确认顺势交易入场 避免逆势交易 验证突破及趋势延续 建议结合以下方法使用： Price Action 支撑与阻力 市场结构 说明：该指标为确认工具，不应作为单一入场信号使用。 限制 不是交易机器人 不会自动开仓或平仓 不预测市场走势 不替代风险管理 不保证盈利 风险提示 金融市场交易具有高风险。 历史表
FREE
Trade Panel Pro MT5 One Click Risk Control
Joas Da Silva Veiga
实用工具
委托单, 交易面板, 风险管理, 手动交易, 跟踪止损, 订单管理, 快速执行 — JoOrderTrade Pro — MetaTrader 5 执行面板 JoOrderTrade Pro 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的完整图形化面板，用于手动订单执行和高级风险管理。它以简洁、响应迅速且性能优化的界面取代平台原生交易窗口，为交易操作提供更高的精确度和控制力。 本产品不是自动交易机器人。所有进场和出场决策仍由交易者自行决定。该面板仅自动执行交易操作和持仓保护管理。 该面板支持 Netting 和 Hedge 账户，提供可配置界面、可自定义热键以及高级交易管理工具。 主要功能 快速订单执行 一键执行市价买入和市价卖出订单。 直接在图表上放置挂单。 使用 Shift 预览买入挂单，使用 AltGr（Alt）预览卖出挂单。 根据当前价格位置自动选择挂单类型。 专用 Buy BID 和 Sell ASK 按钮。 批量取消挂单。 Pos 字段 Pos 字段用于定义在执行买入或卖出订单时同时开立多少个相同的仓位。 配置 默认值：1 允许范围：1 至 100 个仓位 使用 + 和 -
Trend Zone Force
Joas Da Silva Veiga
5 (1)
指标
趋势, 回调, 趋势指标, 波动率, atr, 移动平均线, ema, 动量, 振荡器, 订单流, 德尔塔, 趋势交易, 剥头皮, 日内交易 该指标用于趋势分析、回调识别以及对市场环境的客观判断。它结合了移动平均线和波动性来构建动态区域，从而更清晰地判断价格方向。 其主要目标是帮助交易者顺应市场主导趋势进行交易，减少低概率入场，并提升在剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易中的决策质量。 主要功能 基于移动平均线识别趋势方向 基于波动性的动态回调区域 判断市场买卖压力（多头或空头主导） 过滤顺应趋势方向的交易机会 简洁、清晰且易于理解的可视化结构 使用方法 当价格位于买入区域（绿色线）上方时，市场通常以多头为主。在这种情况下，应优先考虑做多，尤其是在价格回调接近买入区域时，将该区域作为入场参考。 当价格位于卖出区域（红色线）下方时，市场通常以空头为主。在这种情况下，应优先考虑做空，尤其是在价格回调接近卖出区域时，将该区域作为入场参考。 这些区域在趋势中充当回调位置。理想情况下，应等待价格接近区域并获得确认后再执行交易。 在强趋势市场中，价格可能不会精确回到区域，而是在接近区域时发生反应并继续原
TrendBands Momentum Ultra
Joas Da Silva Veiga
指标
趋势 指标, 动量 指标, 市场 流量 指标, 动态 波段, MT5 指标, 剥头皮 交易, 日内 交易, 波段 交易, 百分比 距离, 无 重绘, 实时 警报, 多 时间 框架, 动量 直方图, EMA 趋势, 趋势 强度 TrendBands Momentum Ultra 是一款趋势与动量指标，旨在帮助交易者可视化市场方向、行情强度以及价格相对于趋势的距离。 该指标基于两条内部指数移动平均线计算。中间的核心线称为 Gamma Zero，代表趋势基准。正向与负向“成交量带”会根据价格动量动态扩展。Dist 参数用于显示当前价格相对于 Gamma Zero 的百分比距离，从而提供对市场强度的客观衡量。 功能 用于识别主要趋势、衡量行情强度，并标示可能的回调或延续区域。同时显示价格相对于 Gamma Zero 的百分比距离，并在趋势方向发生变化时可触发提示。 工作原理 该指标基于价格、Gamma Zero 与上下波动带之间的关系进行分析。 当价格位于 Gamma Zero 上方时，市场偏向多头；当价格位于其下方时，市场偏向空头。随着动量增强，波动带会扩张；当市场走弱时，波动带会收缩。
Quantum Pulse Force
Joas Da Silva Veiga
指标
趋势指标, 市场动量, 价格行为, 外汇指标, 买卖信号, 趋势反转, 波动率指标, 技术分析, MT5指标, 剥头皮交易, 市场强度, 交易信号, 算法交易, 价格通道, 统计分析 Quantum Pulse Force 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的技术指标，旨在分析价格运动的加速度，识别趋势与横盘阶段，并基于多重定量过滤器突出关键市场位置。 与传统仅显示方向的指标不同，其核心在于衡量行情的强度及其变化过程，从而在价格走势尚未明显表现之前提供更精确的市场行为判断。 流动百分比（Flow Percentage） 该指标的核心是计算两条移动平均线之间差值的百分比变化。 该计算反映两条均线之间距离的扩大或缩小，从而表示行情的加速或减速。 解释： 正值表示向上加速 负值表示向下加速 接近零的数值表示动能减弱或市场进入横盘 这种方式可以在价格尚未明显变化前提前发现趋势变化。 K线颜色 指标会根据当前市场状态自动改变K线颜色。 颜色含义如下： 深蓝：强势上涨 深红：强势下跌 浅蓝：弱势上涨 浅红：弱势下跌 绿色：可能向上反转 橙色：可能向下反转 深绿色：可能出现买入资金流向反转。
MasterForce Pattern Panel
Joas Da Silva Veiga
实用工具
mt5指标, 动量指标, 趋势指标, 剥头皮策略, 买卖信号, 技术分析, 振荡器, 支撑阻力, 价格行为, 突破交易, 外汇策略, 波段交易, 图表形态, 市场动量, 交易信号 什么是 MasterForce Pattern Panel MasterForce Pattern Panel 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级工具，它将原始市场数据转换为可执行的买卖模式信号。 该工具监控价格行为的四个关键维度： PFRE（Power Flow Real Estate）用于逐笔衡量买方与卖方的力量差异。正值表示买方占优，负值表示卖方占优。 Flow 表示市场走势的加速度，用于判断趋势是在增强还是在减弱。 RSI 用于识别超买与超卖状态，并对近期价格波动具有较高敏感性。 综合 Score 将核心数据整合为 -100 到 +100 的数值，用于概括当前市场状态。 该工具的核心优势在于识别重复模式。当某个指标达到关键水平时，会生成一个模式（例如 P+、F-），并记录随后价格的走势。随着时间推移，工具会积累统计数据，从而基于重复性与概率进行分析。 重要提示： 为了工具正常运行，必须启
筛选:
无评论
回复评论