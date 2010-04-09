SharperTrader Sync Indicator

SharperTrader Sync Indicator

SharperTrader Sync Indicator was developed for traders seeking a professional and organized interface. It allows you to keep your price chart completely clean in one window while distributing your indicators and oscillators across separate windows, keeping them all 100% synchronized.

Key Features:

  • Clean Chart Focus: Trade with a clutter-free price chart by moving your oscillators to secondary windows without losing the connection between them.

  • Symbol & Timeframe Sync: When you change the asset or timeframe in any window, all others sync instantly.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works across all markets (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe.

  • Multi-Master Mode: Click on any window to take control. If you change the symbol on Chart 3, windows 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 will update together.

Recommended Configuration (Total Sync):

For the full experience, install SharperTrader Sync Indicator on every window in your layout.

  • The Advantage: You gain the freedom to build your workspace however you like—price on one screen, indicators on another—with the certainty that all data will always be aligned to the same asset and period.

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    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
    Currency Strength Wizard MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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