SharperTrader Sync Indicator

SharperTrader Sync Indicator was developed for traders seeking a professional and organized interface. It allows you to keep your price chart completely clean in one window while distributing your indicators and oscillators across separate windows, keeping them all 100% synchronized.

Key Features:

Clean Chart Focus: Trade with a clutter-free price chart by moving your oscillators to secondary windows without losing the connection between them.

Symbol & Timeframe Sync: When you change the asset or timeframe in any window, all others sync instantly.

Universal Compatibility: Works across all markets (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe.

Multi-Master Mode: Click on any window to take control. If you change the symbol on Chart 3, windows 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 will update together.

Recommended Configuration (Total Sync):

For the full experience, install SharperTrader Sync Indicator on every window in your layout.