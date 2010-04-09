SharperTrader Sync Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SharperTrader Sync Indicator
SharperTrader Sync Indicator was developed for traders seeking a professional and organized interface. It allows you to keep your price chart completely clean in one window while distributing your indicators and oscillators across separate windows, keeping them all 100% synchronized.
Key Features:
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Clean Chart Focus: Trade with a clutter-free price chart by moving your oscillators to secondary windows without losing the connection between them.
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Symbol & Timeframe Sync: When you change the asset or timeframe in any window, all others sync instantly.
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Universal Compatibility: Works across all markets (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe.
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Multi-Master Mode: Click on any window to take control. If you change the symbol on Chart 3, windows 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 will update together.
Recommended Configuration (Total Sync):
For the full experience, install SharperTrader Sync Indicator on every window in your layout.
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The Advantage: You gain the freedom to build your workspace however you like—price on one screen, indicators on another—with the certainty that all data will always be aligned to the same asset and period.