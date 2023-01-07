Ticks Candles Chart

Ticks Candles Chart indicator build equi-volume candles and designed for Oracle Strategy

The Period in ticks is set directly on the chart

Tick chart opens in a separate window

Recommended to use tick periods from 50 and above

Works on real time only


Input Parameters

  • Ticks_In_Bar - default period in ticks
  • Counting_Bars - how many tick bars of history to build
  • Custom_Symbol_Suffix - additional suffix for symbols



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Trade Shell MT4
Denis Sotnikov
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Easy and Smart Trade Manager. It does work on visual strategy tester. Take your trading to the next level with it. Backtest you ideas and indicators. Improve it and run it live. This assistant has everything you need to do that. MT5 version Basic features: Works with any FX, Crypto, Indices, Futures etc Several volume calculations methods, included risk calculation based on StopLoss level Several BreakEven modes Time close, timeout close and orders expiration Cancel pending orders level (OCO) R
FREE
Sync Charts
Denis Sotnikov
Indicators
Индикатор для синхронизации и позиционировании графиков на одном и более терминалах одновременно. Выполняет ряд часто необходимых при анализе графиков функций: 1. Синхронизация графиков локально - в пределах одного терминала при прокрутке, изменении масштаба, переключении периодов графиков, все графики делают это одновременно. 2. Синхронизация графиков глобально - тоже самое, но на двух и более терминалах, как МТ5, так и МТ4. 3. Позиционирование графика на заданном месте при переключении периодо
FREE
Sync Charts MT4
Denis Sotnikov
Indicators
Индикатор для синхронизации и позиционировании графиков на одном и более терминалах одновременно. Выполняет ряд часто необходимых при анализе графиков функций: 1. Синхронизация графиков локально - в пределах одного терминала при прокрутке, изменении масштаба, переключении периодов графиков, все графики делают это одновременно. 2. Синхронизация графиков глобально - тоже самое, но на двух и более терминалах, как МТ4, так и МТ5. 3. Позиционирование графика на заданном месте при переключении периодо
FREE
Tester Events
Denis Sotnikov
Indicators
The indicator is specially designed for the trading utility  Trade Shell  (included Trade Shell SMC ) to get it working on visual strategy tester. Backtest your trading ideas and indicators. Run Trade Shell on visual tester and then put this indicator on the chart. After that you will be able to control all functions of the Trade Shell as well as with live using! It does not work live! Use it with visual tester only. It does not require to set any setting on input parameters. Have a good luck
FREE
Tester Periods
Denis Sotnikov
Indicators
Tester Periods is the useful indicator for visual strategy tester which extend chart periods. Its  designed for the trading utility  Trade Shell  (included   Trade Shell SMC ). Run the Trade Shell on the visual tester. Then put the Tester Periods indicator on the chart. If you wanna see timeframes M1, M5, M10, M15 , for example, then you have to run visual tester on M1 and to define multipliers like that: TimeFrame_Periods_Multiplier = 1,5,10,15 If you wanna see timeframes M5, M20, M30, H1, for
FREE
Oracle
Denis Sotnikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
Trade Shell Simulator MT5
Denis Sotnikov
Utilities
Special launch price — only $35!     Complete Environment for Multicurrency Backtesting and Live Trading Simulation. Crypto, Indices, Metalls, Forex Simulator. Trade Shell Simulator MT5  is a professional tool that allows not only backtesting of EAs and indicators but also serves as a  trading assistant  for live online trading — calculating risks, placing and modifying orders. Key Features Two Operation Modes Simulation Mode (Tester)   — Full M1 and tick history loading. ️
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