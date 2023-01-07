Ticks Candles Chart
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.17
- Updated: 7 January 2023
- Activations: 10
Ticks Candles Chart indicator build equi-volume candles and designed for Oracle Strategy
The Period in ticks is set directly on the chart
Tick chart opens in a separate window
Recommended to use tick periods from 50 and above
Works on real time only
Input Parameters
- Ticks_In_Bar - default period in ticks
- Counting_Bars - how many tick bars of history to build
- Custom_Symbol_Suffix - additional suffix for symbols