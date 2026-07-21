Market Sentry

  • Индикаторы
  • Joas Da Silva Veiga
    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    5 (5)
    Здравствуйте, я из Бразилии. Я самостоятельно разрабатываю свои собственные инструменты и индикаторы для MT5, основываясь на своих потребностях и исследованиях в дневной торговле. Я новичок здесь, на MQL5, и публикую инструменты и индикаторы, которые сам использую и разрабатываю — некоторые
    11 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20

Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis


This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish, Bearish, Range, and Neutral scenarios.

Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic reference level. The indicator measures directional bias, monitors reference-level crossings, calculates the distribution of each market scenario, and displays the results in an interactive chart panel.

Important

This indicator is designed to work only on the M1 (1 Minute) and M5 (5 Minutes) timeframes.

For correct operation, attach the indicator only to M1 or M5 charts.

Using other timeframes is not supported and may produce incorrect or incomplete calculations.

Features

  • Real-time market scenario classification

  • Bullish, Bearish, Range and Neutral detection

  • Dynamic reference level analysis

  • Directional bias calculation

  • Reference level crossing counter

  • Percentage distribution of market scenarios

  • Interactive chart panel

  • Adjustable panel size

  • Movable dashboard

  • Automatic panel state saving

  • English and Portuguese languages

  • Customizable interface colors

Market Scenarios

Bullish
Price remains significantly above the dynamic reference level.

Range
Price oscillates around the reference level within the configured range threshold.

Neutral
Price remains close to the dynamic reference level.

Bearish
Price remains significantly below the dynamic reference level.

Directional Bias

When the market is classified as Range or Neutral, the indicator evaluates how long price remains above or below the dynamic reference level.

This additional statistic provides extra context about current market behavior during consolidation periods.

Interactive Panel

The dashboard displays:

  • Current market scenario

  • Directional bias

  • Scenario percentage distribution

  • Reference crossing counter

  • Market statistics

Panel Controls

[M] – Minimize or restore the dashboard.

When minimized, the panel is replaced by a compact OPEN button. Click OPEN to restore the full dashboard.

[+] – Increase the dashboard size up to .

[−] – Reduce the dashboard size down to 0.5×.

Drag & Drop – Click and drag the panel to reposition it anywhere on the chart.

Keyboard Shortcut – Press the M key to quickly minimize or restore the dashboard.

The panel position, size and display state are automatically saved and restored the next time the indicator is loaded.

Input Parameters

Analysis

  • Analysis Period

  • Update Interval

  • Neutral Tolerance

  • Range Threshold

  • Minimum Crossing Distance

Interface

  • Language

  • Bullish Color

  • Bearish Color

  • Range Color

  • Neutral Color

  • Panel Background Color

Default Settings

  • Analysis Period: 1 hour

  • Update Interval: 5 minutes

These values can be modified at any time from the indicator settings.

Supported Timeframes

  • M1 (1 Minute)

  • M5 (5 Minutes)

Supported Markets

Compatible with any instrument provided by your broker, including Forex, CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.

Requirements

  • M1 or M5 timeframe

  • Minimum 500 historical bars

  • Recommended 1000 or more historical bars

  • No external DLLs

  • No additional libraries required

Applications

Suitable for:

  • Market condition monitoring

  • Market structure analysis

  • Price behavior observation

  • Consolidation analysis

  • Intraday market analysis

  • Directional bias observation

Support

For questions, suggestions or technical support, please use the product discussion section on the MQL5 Market.

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Joas Da Silva Veiga
Индикаторы
RSI Цветные Свечи , Цветные Свечи Индикатор , Визуальный Индикатор Что делает индикатор RSI Trend Color — это интеллектуальный визуальный индикатор, который преобразует значения RSI в цвета прямо на свечном графике. Он автоматически окрашивает свечи: Синий : RSI в зоне перепроданности Оранжевый : RSI в зоне перекупленности Белый : RSI в нейтральной зоне Дополнительные функции: Звуковые и визуальные оповещения при достижении уровней RSI Оповещения о возможных откатах Простые и настраиваемые пар
FREE
Trend Zone Force
Joas Da Silva Veiga
5 (1)
Индикаторы
тренд, откат, трендовый индикатор, волатильность, atr, скользящая средняя, ema, импульс, осциллятор, поток ордеров, дельта, торговля по тренду, скальпинг, дейтрейдинг Этот индикатор разработан для анализа тренда, определения откатов и объективной оценки рыночного контекста. Он сочетает скользящие средние и волатильность для создания динамических зон и предоставляет наглядное понимание направления цены. Основная цель — помочь трейдеру работать в направлении доминирующего тренда, снижая количеств
Quantum Pulse Force
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Индикаторы
индикатор тренда, рыночный поток, индикатор импульса, анализ цены, форекс индикатор, сигналы покупки продажи, разворот тренда, волатильность, торговые сигналы, технический анализ, скальпинг, сила рынка, MT5 индикатор, алгоритмическая торговля, ценовые каналы Quantum Pulse Force — это технический индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для анализа ускорения движения цены, определения фаз тренда и бокового движения, а также выделения ключевых рыночных точек на основе нескольких количественных
TrendBands Momentum Ultra
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Индикаторы
индикатор тренда, индикатор импульса, индикатор потока, динамические полосы, индикатор MT5, скальпинг индикатор, дневная торговля, свинг трейдинг, процентное расстояние, без перерисовки, сигналы в реальном времени, мульти таймфрейм, гистограмма импульса, EMA тренд, сила тренда TrendBands Momentum Ultra — это индикатор тренда и потока, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдеру визуализировать направление рынка, силу движения и расстояние цены от тренда. Индикатор использует две внутренние эк
MasterForce Pattern Panel
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Утилиты
mt5 индикатор, индикатор импульса, трендовый индикатор, скальпинг стратегия, сигналы покупки и продажи, технический анализ, осциллятор, поддержка сопротивление, price action, пробой, форекс стратегия, свинг трейдинг, анализ паттернов, импульс рынка, торговые сигналы Что такое MasterForce Pattern Panel MasterForce Pattern Panel — это продвинутая инструмент для MetaTrader 5, которая преобразует сырые рыночные данные в практические сигналы на основе паттернов для покупки и продажи. Инструмент анал
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