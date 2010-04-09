Alpha Trend with signal

# AlphaTrend

**A trend, momentum, volatility and volume indicator in one line — with a color-filled cloud and clean BUY/SELL signals.**

AlphaTrend is a faithful conversion of Kivanc Ozbilgic's well-known "AlphaTrend" indicator, rebuilt for MetaTrader. It plots an adaptive trailing line that hugs price during trends and goes flat during ranges, plus a second line offset by 2 bars. The crossover of these two lines produces the BUY/SELL signals, and the area between them is filled green (bullish) or red (bearish) so you can read the market state at a glance.
---

## What AlphaTrend is built to do

Derived from Trend Magic, AlphaTrend was designed to fix the classic weaknesses of a single trailing-stop indicator:


1. **Minimize stop-outs and survive sideways markets** — in a range the line goes almost flat, "dead" like its ancestor, and stops throwing false signals.
2. **More accurate BUY/SELL signals in trends** — the 2-bar offset line turns a noisy trailing stop into a clean crossover system.
3. **Meaningful support & resistance** — the line trails 1×ATR from the bar lows in an uptrend (support) and 1×ATR from the bar highs in a downtrend (resistance). The straighter the line, the stronger that level.
4. **One compatible combination across indicator families:**
   - **Momentum:** MFI (or RSI when there is no volume data)
   - **Trend:** Magic Trend logic
   - **Volatility:** ATR
   - **Trailing stop:** ATR trailing stop
   - **Volume:** MFI

---

## How the lines and cloud work

- **AlphaTrend line** — the main adaptive trailing line.
  - In an **uptrend** it trails `low − Coeff×ATR` and acts as **dynamic support / trailing stop**.
  - In a **downtrend** it trails `high + Coeff×ATR` and acts as **dynamic resistance / trailing stop**.
- **AlphaTrend[2] line** — the same line shifted 2 bars to the right.
- **Cloud (fill)** between the two lines:
  - **Green** when AlphaTrend is above its offset line → bullish state.
  - **Red** when AlphaTrend is below its offset line → bearish state.
- **Signals:**
  - **BUY** when the AlphaTrend line crosses **above** its 2-bar offset line (the fill flips green).
  - **SELL** when it crosses **below** the offset line (the fill flips red).

The momentum gate: AlphaTrend uses **MFI** to decide direction. If the symbol has no real volume, MFI returns 0 — tick "**Change calculation (no volume data)**" and the indicator switches to **RSI** instead, so it keeps working on any chart.

---

## ⚠️ About repainting — read this before trading

**The signal on the current (still-forming) bar can repaint.** This is not a bug — it is how the math works:

- The AlphaTrend value of the live bar depends on the **current bar's high/low and MFI/RSI**, which keep changing until the bar closes.
- Therefore a BUY or SELL arrow can **appear and then disappear** within the same candle before it closes.
- **Once a bar has closed, its signal is final and never repaints afterwards.**

**How this indicator handles it for you:**

- Use the input **`Alert only after bar close (confirmed)` = true** to get alerts **only after the signal bar has closed** ("BUY/SELL SIGNAL APPROVED!"). These are the non-repainting signals.
- With it set to `false` you get early ("Potential") alerts on the live bar — faster, but they may repaint.
- On the chart, the arrow of the forming bar is automatically removed if the signal is invalidated before the candle closes.

**Rule of thumb: for mechanical / systematic trading, act on closed-bar (confirmed) signals only.**

---

## How to trade / read the signals

### Reading the screen

| What you see | Meaning | Bias |
|---|---|---|
| Fill turns **green**, BUY arrow below bar | AlphaTrend crossed above its offset line | Long |
| Fill turns **red**, SELL arrow above bar | AlphaTrend crossed below its offset line | Short |
| Line **flat / choppy**, cloud thin, colors alternating | Range / no trend | Stay out |
| Line **rising in a straight slope**, price holding above it | Strong uptrend, line = support | Hold / buy dips |
| Line **falling in a straight slope**, price capped below it | Strong downtrend, line = resistance | Hold / sell rallies |

### Long (BUY) playbook

1. Wait for a **confirmed BUY** (green cloud on a closed bar).
2. Enter long on the close, or on the first pullback to the AlphaTrend line.
3. Place the **stop-loss just below the AlphaTrend line** — it is the built-in trailing stop.
4. Trail the stop up with the line as long as it keeps rising. Exit on the opposite (confirmed SELL) signal or when price closes back below the line.

### Short (SELL) playbook

1. Wait for a **confirmed SELL** (red cloud on a closed bar).
2. Enter short on the close, or on the first pullback to the AlphaTrend line.
3. Place the **stop-loss just above the AlphaTrend line**.
4. Trail the stop down with the line. Exit on the opposite (confirmed BUY) signal or a close back above the line.

### Signals to skip

- Signals while the line is **flat / horizontal** — that is a range; expect whipsaws.
- Signals that **flip back and forth every 1–2 bars** (cloud rapidly changing color) — no trend to ride.
- **Live-bar** arrows that have not been confirmed by a bar close, if you trade mechanically.
- Counter-trend signals against a much larger higher-timeframe trend — treat them as exits, not fresh entries.

**Best practice:** combine AlphaTrend with market structure or a higher-timeframe read. Take BUYs when the higher timeframe is up and SELLs when it is down; use the opposite-side signals only to close positions.

---

## Inputs

| Input | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| Multiplier | 1.0 | ATR coefficient — trailing distance. Higher = looser line, fewer signals. |
| Common Period | 14 | Length of ATR, MFI and RSI. |
| Source | Close | Price used in RSI mode. |
| Show Signals? | true | Draw BUY/SELL arrows. |
| Fill area between the two lines? | true | Show the green/red cloud. |
| Change calculation (no volume data)? | false | Use RSI instead of MFI when the chart has no volume. |
| Alert only after bar close (confirmed) | false | Fire alerts only on closed signals (non-repainting). Recommended. |
| Alert: price crosses AlphaTrend | false | Extra alert when Close crosses the line. |
| Alert: candle crosses AlphaTrend | false | Extra alert when a candle's low/high crosses the line. |
| Notification settings | — | None / Alert / Email / Telegram (bot token + channel). |

**Default values:** Coefficient = 1 (trailing ATR factor), Common Period = 14 (length of ATR, MFI and RSI).

## Notifications

On-screen alert, email, and Telegram push are supported for BUY/SELL signals and for the optional price/candle cross alerts. Set them once and get notified the moment a signal is confirmed.

---

*AlphaTrend works on any symbol and timeframe. It is a decision-support tool, not a guarantee of profit — always use proper risk management.*

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5 (3)
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
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Indicators
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
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The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
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OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
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Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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