CurrencyPower Navigator MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.11
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5
Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard

TAGLINE

See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies.

The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer better directional opportunities.

Tracked currencies:
- USD
- EUR
- GBP
- JPY
- CHF
- CAD
- AUD
- NZD

The dashboard is designed to help answer questions such as:

- Which currency is strongest right now?
- Which currency is weakest?
- Which pair best reflects the strongest-versus-weakest contrast?
- Which combinations should be avoided because the strength difference is too small?

HOW IT WORKS

CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 analyzes a customizable list of Forex pairs and measures recent directional performance over the selected timeframe and lookback window. Each pair contributes strength to the base currency and weakness to the quote currency, or vice versa, depending on performance.

The indicator then averages and normalizes those contributions into approximate strength scores on a 0 to 100 scale.

GENERAL INTERPRETATION

- 80 to 100: Very Strong
- 65 to 79: Strong
- 55 to 64: Bullish / Positive
- 45 to 54: Neutral
- 35 to 44: Bearish / Weak
- 20 to 34: Weak
- 0 to 19: Very Weak

DASHBOARD FEATURES

The dashboard displays:

- Currency rank
- Currency code
- Strength score
- Direction label
- Strongest currency
- Weakest currency
- Suggested best bullish pair
- Suggested best bearish pair
- Mixed / avoid pair idea

This gives traders a broad market scan without needing to open many separate charts.

ANALYSIS MODEL

The strength estimate uses:

- Recent percentage price change over the chosen lookback window
- A light moving-average bias filter
- Average contribution across all included relevant pairs

The purpose is not to claim a perfect institutional currency model. Instead, the goal is to provide a practical, organized retail trader strength dashboard.

CUSTOMIZABLE PAIR BASKET

The indicator includes a default list of major and cross pairs, but the trader can change that list through the inputs.

This makes the tool flexible for brokers that use custom symbol names or for users who want to focus on only selected pairs.

TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

The strength model is calculated from a selected analysis timeframe, such as:

- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

The default setup is H1.

A trader can use lower timeframes for intraday scanning or higher timeframes for broader swing analysis.

PRACTICAL USES

CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 can help with:

1. Pair selection

A trader may prefer pairing the strongest currency against the weakest to create a clearer directional imbalance.

2. Trade filtering

If both currencies in a pair are similarly ranked, the move may be less decisive. The indicator can therefore help avoid weak or mixed combinations.

3. Directional bias

If GBP is strong and JPY is weak, GBPJPY may become a more attractive bullish candidate than a pair where both components are neutral.

4. Market scan efficiency

Instead of checking many charts manually, the trader can begin with the ranking dashboard.

ALERTS

Optional alerts can be enabled when the top-ranked opportunity changes materially.

Available alert options:
- Popup alert
- Mobile push notification
- Rank-shift alert activation

INPUTS

- Analysis timeframe
- Lookback bars
- Strength moving-average period
- Enable / disable each main currency
- Custom pair list
- Dashboard position and dimensions
- Popup and push alerts

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Forex traders
- Pair-selection traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Traders who use top-down analysis
- Beginners who want to understand strength differences more clearly

MAIN BENEFITS

- Currency ranking in one panel
- Strongest-versus-weakest pair ideas
- Clear 0 to 100 strength model
- Customizable pair basket
- Cleaner market scanning process
- Beginner-friendly presentation
- Does not place trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy CurrencyPower_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.

3. Attach CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 to a Forex chart.

4. Select the timeframe and pair basket.

5. Use the ranking as a market-selection tool, not as a guaranteed entry signal.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.

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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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4.41 (49)
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Atbot
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AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
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4.22 (18)
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
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