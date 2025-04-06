Egold ai

e-gold Software outperforms the competition, delivering unmatched accuracy rates of 80% Accuracy in the bullion trading market. Experience the power of fully automated trading without manual intervention.


Key Features
  • Tested and proven on various trading platforms like MT4, MT5 and different account types.
  • Each entry includes stop loss and a 1:2 target point (customizable).
  • 100% risk management and equity damage control.
  • Suitable for moderate, medium, and high capital management.
  • Works flawlessly in all market conditions, 24/7.
  • Fully automated for your convenience.

Updated version 2.1

In this version, I focus on:


- Updated natural language trading explanations


- Updated non-traditional data processing models


- When volatility spikes, News AI will handle it better

- News filter


-The best Dashboard panel

-Risk management tools /max DD/ max positions / terminal restart time


