The HammerStar indicator is designed to search for the Hammer and Shooting Star patterns on charts of any currency pairs.





Hammer

Downward trend.

The lower shadow is not less than 2 and no more than 3 times larger than the body.

There is no upper shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range).

The color of the body in the long game is not important, with the short - white hammer is much stronger than the black one.

Confirmation is suggested.





Shooting Star

Uptrend.

The upper shadow is not less than 3 times is larger than the body.

There is no lower shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range).

The price gap between the star and the previous candlestick.



