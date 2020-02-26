HammerStar

3.4

The HammerStar indicator is designed to search for the Hammer and Shooting Star patterns on charts of any currency pairs.


Hammer

Downward trend.
The lower shadow is not less than 2 and no more than 3 times larger than the body.
There is no upper shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range).
The color of the body in the long game is not important, with the short - white hammer is much stronger than the black one.
Confirmation is suggested.


Shooting Star

Uptrend.
The upper shadow is not less than 3 times is larger than the body.
There is no lower shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range).
The price gap between the star and the previous candlestick.


Reviews
Bruno Leal
244
Bruno Leal 2020.04.24 17:17 
 

Indicador muito bom, ficaria melhor ainda se tivesse outros padrões =)

odymt5
195
odymt5 2021.12.06 13:10 
 

Good work

Vladimir Gaúcho
38
Vladimir Gaúcho 2024.06.02 14:05 
 

Estou testando os indicadores.. Ainda não precisei do suporte Obrigado!

