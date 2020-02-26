HammerStar
- Indicators
- Arismario Verissimo Neves
- Version: 1.0
The HammerStar indicator is designed to search for the Hammer and Shooting Star patterns on charts of any currency pairs.
Hammer
Downward trend.
The lower shadow is not less than 2 and no more than 3 times larger than the body.
There is no upper shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range).
The color of the body in the long game is not important, with the short - white hammer is much stronger than the black one.
Confirmation is suggested.
Shooting Star
Uptrend.
The upper shadow is not less than 3 times is larger than the body.
There is no lower shadow, or it is very short (no more than 10% of the candlestick range).
The price gap between the star and the previous candlestick.
Indicador muito bom, ficaria melhor ainda se tivesse outros padrões =)