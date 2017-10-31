Purpose

DG DayInfo is a free indicator that shows information about:

Day's maximum prices;

Day's minimum prices;

Day's percentual variations;

Daily candle direction (Up, Down or Flat);

Candle timer;

This way, DG DayInfo helps you to see day's maximum and minimum, check day's percentual variation and time left to close candle.





Key features

Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters

Works in ALL pairs

Works within ALL time frames*





Main Indicator Parameters

Days - Set to how many days you want it to show (up to 15 days)

- Set to how many days you want it to show (up to 15 days) Color UP - Candle and info color when asset goes UP

- Candle and info color when asset goes UP Color DN - Candle and info color when asset goes DOWN

- Candle and info color when asset goes DOWN Color FLAT - Candle and info color if asset is FLAT

- Candle and info color if asset is FLAT LineStyle - Line style to draw days maximum and minimum

- Line style to draw days maximum and minimum Language - What language to print the day names

- What language to print the day names FontName - Font name

- Font name FontSize - Font size

- Font size ShowTimer - Show or hide candle timer

Note: *Of course, daily information only works in time frames lesser than D1.