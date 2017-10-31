DG DayInfo

5

Purpose

DG DayInfo is a free indicator that shows information about:

  • Day's maximum prices;
  • Day's minimum prices;
  • Day's percentual variations;
  • Daily candle direction (Up, Down or Flat);
  • Candle timer;

This way, DG DayInfo helps you to see day's maximum and minimum, check day's percentual variation and time left to close candle.


Key features

  • Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters
  • Works in ALL pairs
  • Works within ALL time frames*


Main Indicator Parameters

  • Days - Set to how many days you want it to show (up to 15 days)
  • Color UP - Candle and info color when asset goes UP
  • Color DN - Candle and info color when asset goes DOWN
  • Color FLAT - Candle and info color if asset is FLAT
  • LineStyle - Line style to draw days maximum and minimum
  • Language - What language to print the day names
  • FontName - Font name
  • FontSize - Font size
  • ShowTimer - Show or hide candle timer

Note: *Of course, daily information only works in time frames lesser than D1.

Reviews 12
BRQuestion
14
BRQuestion 2023.04.03 17:25 
 

very useful recommend !

apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2021.09.17 00:56 
 

Excelente indicador. Gracias

Mavusana5 khohli
26
Mavusana5 khohli 2020.11.23 14:13 
 

its great i love it

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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DG TrendSigns
David Gadelha
2 (1)
Indicators
Purpose DG Trend+Signs is an indicator that paints candles with trend colors and clearly shows consolidations, using both DoGMA Trend and DoGMA Channel indicators. It was created to help users in their trades, showing trends, consolidations and marking entry and exit points. The indicator also takes consolidations in consideration to identify breakouts. Key features Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters Does NOT repaint Does NOT recalculate Signals on entries Works in ALL pairs Wo
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SFTQ
85
SFTQ 2024.10.15 00:16 
 

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jinglinchen
179
jinglinchen 2023.12.13 14:04 
 

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BRQuestion
14
BRQuestion 2023.04.03 17:25 
 

very useful recommend !

apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2021.09.17 00:56 
 

Excelente indicador. Gracias

Mavusana5 khohli
26
Mavusana5 khohli 2020.11.23 14:13 
 

its great i love it

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:26 
 

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zacante
629
zacante 2019.01.06 15:55 
 

good!

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.10.17 19:04 
 

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John Greydanus
805
John Greydanus 2018.07.04 03:58 
 

Fantastic, works great, absolutely essential with all the time frames offered on MT5, thanks for sharing.

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.04 14:54 
 

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luke styles
170
luke styles 2018.01.12 20:37 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 03:01 
 

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