DG DayInfo
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.56
- Updated: 2 November 2017
Purpose
DG DayInfo is a free indicator that shows information about:
- Day's maximum prices;
- Day's minimum prices;
- Day's percentual variations;
- Daily candle direction (Up, Down or Flat);
- Candle timer;
This way, DG DayInfo helps you to see day's maximum and minimum, check day's percentual variation and time left to close candle.
Key features
- Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters
- Works in ALL pairs
- Works within ALL time frames*
Main Indicator Parameters
- Days - Set to how many days you want it to show (up to 15 days)
- Color UP - Candle and info color when asset goes UP
- Color DN - Candle and info color when asset goes DOWN
- Color FLAT - Candle and info color if asset is FLAT
- LineStyle - Line style to draw days maximum and minimum
- Language - What language to print the day names
- FontName - Font name
- FontSize - Font size
- ShowTimer - Show or hide candle timer
Note: *Of course, daily information only works in time frames lesser than D1.
very useful recommend !