PivotScannerPro

PivotScannerPro — Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Pivot & EMA Scanner

PivotScannerPro is a free, all-in-one dashboard that scans multiple symbols across multiple timeframes at once — so you can spot trade opportunities without opening dozens of charts.

Built by the community, for the community.

WHAT IT DOES

The scanner shows a clean dashboard with every symbol on the left and your chosen timeframes (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1) across the top. Each cell tells you three things at a glance:

  • SIGNAL — a fresh BUY or SELL based on EMA 9/21 crossover confirmed by the daily pivot

  • TREND — whether EMA 9 is above or below EMA 21

  • PIVOT SIDE — whether price is trading above (+P) or below (-P) the pivot

When ALL selected timeframes agree on the same direction, the row lights up as a STRONG signal — these multi-timeframe confluence setups are the highest-probability opportunities.

CLICK TO OPEN CHART

Click any cell in the dashboard and PivotScannerPro instantly opens that symbol on that timeframe — with pivot levels (P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3), EMA 9/21 lines, and buy/sell arrows drawn automatically. No template setup needed. Everything is built into a single file.

KEY FEATURES

  • Multi-symbol scanner (Forex, commodities, indices, crypto — fully customizable list)

  • Multi-timeframe view: M15, H1, H4, D1 side by side

  • EMA 9/21 crossover signals confirmed by pivot points

  • Strong-signal highlight when all timeframes align

  • One-click chart opening with indicators auto-attached

  • Classic pivot levels: P, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3 (bold, colour-customizable)

  • On-screen price labels for every level

  • Popup and push-notification alerts on new signals

  • Works on any broker — just match the symbol names

  • Single file — nothing else to install

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach PivotScannerPro to any one chart — it opens in SCANNER mode by default and shows the dashboard.

  2. Edit the symbol list in the inputs to match your broker's exact symbol names (or enable "auto-use Market Watch symbols").

  3. Watch the cells — green means bullish, red means bearish, and a glowing row means all timeframes agree.

  4. Click any cell to open that market with full pivot + EMA analysis.

INPUTS

  • Symbols list (comma-separated) or auto Market Watch

  • Timeframes to scan (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1)

  • Fast EMA (default 9) and Slow EMA (default 21)

  • Pivot period (default Daily)

  • Pivot line colours and thickness

  • Alerts: popup / push on/off

  • Dashboard position, size, font

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ

This indicator is provided free for educational purposes only. It is a technical analysis tool, NOT financial advice and NOT a guaranteed trading system. No indicator is correct 100% of the time. Always use proper risk management, use a stop loss on every trade, and test thoroughly on a demo account before risking real money. Trading carries a risk of loss. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions.

Free for the community — from algotraders24.com


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Индикаторы
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4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Pravin Awari
Эксперты
QUANTUM WALLSTREET PRO AI-Powered US Stock Trading for MT5 by ALGOTRADERS24 AI Quantum WallStreet Pro is a next-generation trading system developed for traders seeking intelligent exposure to the US stock market through automated execution and quantitative decision-making. Combining artificial-intelligence concepts, market-structure analysis and adaptive trading logic, the system continuously evaluates market conditions to identify opportunities while maintaining strict risk-control protocols.
DeltaPrint btc
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
DeltaPrint BTC  Product: Experts Account type: Any TAB: DESCRIPTION DeltaPrint BTC is an order-flow expert advisor built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). It reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta, then trades divergence and momentum imbalances between price and delta. Designed for one job, done well: BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe. HOW IT WORKS The EA calculates delta (buy volume minus sell volume) for each closed bar using real
Gold Footprint Alfa
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
Gold Footprint Alpha - Precision. Performance. Trace. Gold Footprint Alpha is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: XAUUSD on M5. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please s
Oil Pulse Expert
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
Oil Pulse Expert - Precision Order Flow. Data Driven. Oil Pulse Expert is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: USOIL on M5. IMPORTANT! After the purchase pleas
CMDT Print AI
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
CMDT-Print AI - Multi-Commodity Order-Flow Engine One EA. Four markets. CMDT-Print AI is an order-flow Expert Advisor that trades GOLD (XAUUSD), SILVER (XAGUSD), CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) from a single, unified engine. Instead of lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergence and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. Attach it to any of the four su
Algotraders24 Gold Scalper
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold) ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods. The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only exe
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