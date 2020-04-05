Gold Footprint Alfa

Gold Footprint Alpha - Precision. Performance. Trace.



Gold Footprint Alpha is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts.



One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: XAUUSD on M5.



IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.



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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE GOLD FOOTPRINT ALPHA

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Gold Footprint Alpha does not trade just to stay busy. Every position is opened only when order-flow delta, candle direction, and a volume spike all align. When conditions do not line up, it waits.



Key features:



- Real order-flow delta engine - reads actual tick buy/sell volume, with a candle-based fallback when tick data is unavailable

- Divergence and momentum entries - two complementary setups from one engine

- Three SL/TP modes - fixed Account Dollars, Gold Price Move, or ATR-based

- Auto lot (risk percent) or fixed manual lot

- Spread filter - skips entries when the gold spread widens (news, low liquidity)

- Spread automatically included in the stop distance for accurate risk

- Interactive on-chart panel - manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, a lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME control for the auto engine

- Live dashboard - equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position, and a live delta readout

- Works with any broker suffix - XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD, and similar



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HOW IT WORKS

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Simply attach Gold Footprint Alpha to an XAUUSD M5 chart, choose your SL/TP mode and lot, and let it run. The panel keeps you in control at all times - pause the automation, place a manual trade, or close everything with a single click.



- Plug and play installation

- Fully configured default settings

- Manual override panel always available

- Continuous market analysis during the trading day

- Trades only on high-probability order-flow conditions



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REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

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- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), M5 timeframe

- Recommended broker: ECN / RAW / low-spread type

- 2-decimal gold pricing recommended

- Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended

- Account type: Hedging

- Use a VPS for 24/5 uptime

- This is a high-risk / high-reward configuration - size your risk accordingly and use a deposit you can afford to trade



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DISCLAIMER

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Trading gold and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading activity varies with market conditions - some days produce several trades, others none. Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.



Support and updates: algotraders24.com