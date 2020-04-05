DeltaPrint BTC

Product: Experts

Account type: Any

TAB: DESCRIPTION

DeltaPrint BTC is an order-flow expert advisor built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).



It reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta, then trades divergence and momentum imbalances between price and delta.

Designed for one job, done well: BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe.

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The EA calculates delta (buy volume minus sell volume) for each closed bar using real trade ticks.



It looks for two setups:

• Divergence — price closes up while delta is strongly negative (or the reverse).



A hidden imbalance that often precedes a reversal.

• Momentum — price and a strong delta agree, confirmed by a volume spike. A continuation setup.

Every signal is filtered by a volume-spike check and a minimum delta threshold, so weak bars are ignored.

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• Real order-flow delta engine (tick-based, with candle fallback)



• Three SL/TP modes: fixed Account Dollars, BTC Price Move, or ATR



• Auto lot (risk %) or fixed manual lot



• Spread filter — skips entries when spread is too wide • Spread automatically added into stop distance



• Interactive dashboard: manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine



• Live stats: equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position



• Works with any broker symbol suffix (BTCUSD, BTCUSD.m, BTCUSD.pro, etc.)

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• Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)



• SL/TP mode: Account Dollars



• Stop Loss: 1% of account, Take Profit: 2% of account



• Lot: manual, sized to your risk



• Test on your own broker before going live — spread and tick data differ between brokers.

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This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past performance does not predict future results.



Trading Bitcoin carries substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com

TAB: VERSIONS

Version: 1.0

What's new / changelog:

Version 1.0