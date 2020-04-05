DeltaPrint btc
- Experts
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Pravin Awari# About Algotraders24 AI
## Transforming Trading Through Artificial Intelligence
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Product: Experts
Account type: Any
TAB: DESCRIPTION
DeltaPrint BTC is an order-flow expert advisor built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
It reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta, then trades divergence and momentum imbalances between price and delta.
Designed for one job, done well: BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ HOW IT WORKS ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
The EA calculates delta (buy volume minus sell volume) for each closed bar using real trade ticks.
It looks for two setups:
• Divergence — price closes up while delta is strongly negative (or the reverse).
A hidden imbalance that often precedes a reversal.
• Momentum — price and a strong delta agree, confirmed by a volume spike. A continuation setup.
Every signal is filtered by a volume-spike check and a minimum delta threshold, so weak bars are ignored.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• Real order-flow delta engine (tick-based, with candle fallback)
• Three SL/TP modes: fixed Account Dollars, BTC Price Move, or ATR
• Auto lot (risk %) or fixed manual lot
• Spread filter — skips entries when spread is too wide • Spread automatically added into stop distance
• Interactive dashboard: manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine
• Live stats: equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position
• Works with any broker symbol suffix (BTCUSD, BTCUSD.m, BTCUSD.pro, etc.)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)
• SL/TP mode: Account Dollars
• Stop Loss: 1% of account, Take Profit: 2% of account
• Lot: manual, sized to your risk
• Test on your own broker before going live — spread and tick data differ between brokers.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ IMPORTANT ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past performance does not predict future results.
Trading Bitcoin carries substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.
Support and updates: algotraders24.com
TAB: VERSIONS
Version: 1.0
What's new / changelog:
Version 1.0
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Initial release
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Order-flow delta divergence and momentum strategy for BTCUSD
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Interactive dashboard with manual trade controls and pause/resume
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Three SL/TP modes (Dollars / Move / ATR), auto and manual lot
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Spread filter and multi-suffix broker support