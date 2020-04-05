DeltaPrint btc

DeltaPrint BTC 

Product: Experts

Account type: Any

TAB: DESCRIPTION

DeltaPrint BTC is an order-flow expert advisor built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

It reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta, then trades divergence and momentum imbalances between price and delta.

Designed for one job, done well: BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ HOW IT WORKS ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The EA calculates delta (buy volume minus sell volume) for each closed bar using real trade ticks.

  It looks for two setups:

• Divergence — price closes up while delta is strongly negative (or the reverse).

  A hidden imbalance that often precedes a reversal.

• Momentum — price and a strong delta agree, confirmed by a volume spike. A continuation setup.

Every signal is filtered by a volume-spike check and a minimum delta threshold, so weak bars are ignored.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Real order-flow delta engine (tick-based, with candle fallback)

• Three SL/TP modes: fixed Account Dollars, BTC Price Move, or ATR

• Auto lot (risk %) or fixed manual lot

• Spread filter — skips entries when spread is too wide • Spread automatically added into stop distance

• Interactive dashboard: manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine

• Live stats: equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position

• Works with any broker symbol suffix (BTCUSD, BTCUSD.m, BTCUSD.pro, etc.)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)

• SL/TP mode: Account Dollars

• Stop Loss: 1% of account, Take Profit: 2% of account

• Lot: manual, sized to your risk

• Test on your own broker before going live — spread and tick data differ between brokers.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ IMPORTANT ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

This EA is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past performance does not predict future results.

Trading Bitcoin carries substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com

TAB: VERSIONS

Version: 1.0

What's new / changelog:

Version 1.0

  • Initial release

  • Order-flow delta divergence and momentum strategy for BTCUSD

  • Interactive dashboard with manual trade controls and pause/resume

  • Three SL/TP modes (Dollars / Move / ATR), auto and manual lot

  • Spread filter and multi-suffix broker support


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