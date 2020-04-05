CMDT Print AI

CMDT-Print AI - Multi-Commodity Order-Flow Engine

One EA. Four markets. CMDT-Print AI is an order-flow Expert Advisor that trades GOLD (XAUUSD), SILVER (XAGUSD), CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) from a single, unified engine.

Instead of lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergence and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts.

Attach it to any of the four supported commodity charts. CMDT-Print AI automatically detects the symbol and applies the matching risk profile - no manual reconfiguration needed.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.

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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE CMDT-PRINT AI
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- One EA covers four commodity markets - Gold, Silver, Oil, Bitcoin
- Automatic symbol detection - the EA reads the chart symbol and loads the correct SL/TP profile
- Real order-flow delta engine - actual tick buy/sell volume, with a candle-based fallback
- Divergence and momentum entries from one core engine
- Three SL/TP modes - Account Dollars, Price Move, or ATR
- Per-symbol risk profiles - each commodity has its own tuned stop/target
- Hard risk cap - a built-in limit prevents any single trade from over-risking the account
- Spread filter - skips entries when the spread widens
- Interactive on-chart panel - manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine
- Live dashboard - equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, and a live delta readout
- Works with any broker suffix (XAUUSD.m, USOIL.pro, BTCUSD.raw, etc.)

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SUPPORTED MARKETS
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- GOLD (XAUUSD) - high-reward profile
- SILVER (XAGUSD)
- CRUDE OIL (USOIL / WTI)
- BITCOIN (BTCUSD)

Each market uses its own risk settings, adjustable in the inputs. Results and behaviour vary per market - test each one on your broker before going live.

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HOW IT WORKS
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Attach CMDT-Print AI to a Gold, Silver, Oil, or Bitcoin M5 chart. It detects the symbol, loads the matching profile, and trades only when order-flow delta, candle direction, and a volume spike all align. The panel keeps you in control - pause the automation, place a manual trade, or close everything with one click.

- Plug and play installation
- Automatic per-symbol configuration
- Manual override panel always available
- Continuous order-flow analysis
- Trades only on high-probability conditions

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REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
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- Symbols: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, USOIL/WTI, BTCUSD - M5 timeframe
- Recommended broker: ECN / RAW / low-spread
- Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging
- Use a VPS for 24/5 uptime
- These are high-risk / high-reward profiles - size your risk accordingly

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DISCLAIMER
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Trading commodities, crypto and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Behaviour varies per market and per broker. Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com
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