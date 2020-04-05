CMDT-Print AI - Multi-Commodity Order-Flow Engine



One EA. Four markets. CMDT-Print AI is an order-flow Expert Advisor that trades GOLD (XAUUSD), SILVER (XAGUSD), CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) from a single, unified engine.



Instead of lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergence and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts.



Attach it to any of the four supported commodity charts. CMDT-Print AI automatically detects the symbol and applies the matching risk profile - no manual reconfiguration needed.



IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.



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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE CMDT-PRINT AI

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- One EA covers four commodity markets - Gold, Silver, Oil, Bitcoin

- Automatic symbol detection - the EA reads the chart symbol and loads the correct SL/TP profile

- Real order-flow delta engine - actual tick buy/sell volume, with a candle-based fallback

- Divergence and momentum entries from one core engine

- Three SL/TP modes - Account Dollars, Price Move, or ATR

- Per-symbol risk profiles - each commodity has its own tuned stop/target

- Hard risk cap - a built-in limit prevents any single trade from over-risking the account

- Spread filter - skips entries when the spread widens

- Interactive on-chart panel - manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine

- Live dashboard - equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, and a live delta readout

- Works with any broker suffix (XAUUSD.m, USOIL.pro, BTCUSD.raw, etc.)



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SUPPORTED MARKETS

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- GOLD (XAUUSD) - high-reward profile

- SILVER (XAGUSD)

- CRUDE OIL (USOIL / WTI)

- BITCOIN (BTCUSD)



Each market uses its own risk settings, adjustable in the inputs. Results and behaviour vary per market - test each one on your broker before going live.



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HOW IT WORKS

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Attach CMDT-Print AI to a Gold, Silver, Oil, or Bitcoin M5 chart. It detects the symbol, loads the matching profile, and trades only when order-flow delta, candle direction, and a volume spike all align. The panel keeps you in control - pause the automation, place a manual trade, or close everything with one click.



- Plug and play installation

- Automatic per-symbol configuration

- Manual override panel always available

- Continuous order-flow analysis

- Trades only on high-probability conditions



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REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

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- Symbols: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, USOIL/WTI, BTCUSD - M5 timeframe

- Recommended broker: ECN / RAW / low-spread

- Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended

- Account type: Hedging

- Use a VPS for 24/5 uptime

- These are high-risk / high-reward profiles - size your risk accordingly



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DISCLAIMER

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Trading commodities, crypto and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Behaviour varies per market and per broker. Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.



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