Volatility Guard Navigator MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard

TAGLINE

Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as:

- VERY LOW
- LOW
- NORMAL
- HIGH
- EXTREME

The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to show how active the market is and to help traders adjust risk, lot size, stop distance, grid spacing, and strategy selection.

VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 combines four relative-volatility ratios into one composite reading and also displays annualized historical volatility for additional context.

ANALYSIS COMPONENTS

1. ATR RATIO

The current Average True Range is compared with the average ATR over the selected baseline period.

Example:
- ATR ratio 1.00x means current ATR is approximately equal to its recent baseline.
- ATR ratio 1.50x means current ATR is approximately 50 percent higher than the baseline.
- ATR ratio 0.60x means activity is significantly lower than normal.

ATR captures true price movement, including gaps where applicable.

2. BOLLINGER BAND WIDTH RATIO

The current normalized distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands is compared with its historical baseline.

Narrow bands may indicate compression.
Wide bands may indicate expanding volatility.

The width is normalized relative to the middle band before comparison, making the result more suitable across instruments with different price scales.

3. STANDARD DEVIATION RATIO

The current standard deviation reading is compared with the previous baseline average.

Standard deviation helps measure how widely prices are dispersed around their average.

4. CANDLE-RANGE RATIO

The average high-to-low range of recent candles is compared with an older baseline range.

This adds a direct price-action measure of current market activity.

5. ANNUALIZED HISTORICAL VOLATILITY

The indicator calculates historical volatility from logarithmic returns and annualizes the result according to the timeframe.

The dashboard displays this as a percentage. Annual historical volatility is shown for context, while the final composite level is based on the relative ATR, Bollinger width, standard deviation, and candle-range ratios.

COMPOSITE VOLATILITY MODEL

The four relative ratios are averaged into a composite market-activity value.

Default classifications:
- Below 0.65x: VERY LOW
- 0.65x to below 0.90x: LOW
- 0.90x to below 1.30x: NORMAL
- 1.30x to below 1.80x: HIGH
- 1.80x and above: EXTREME

All classification thresholds are customizable.

Because the indicator compares the symbol with its own baseline, the same concept can be applied to Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported instruments.

RISK GUIDANCE

For each timeframe, the dashboard provides a practical guidance label.

VERY LOW
- Watch for squeeze or breakout.
- Market movement is significantly below its recent baseline.
- Trend-following entries may lack follow-through.

LOW
- Range or light-scalping conditions.
- Movement is quieter than normal.
- Large targets may be more difficult without a volatility expansion.

NORMAL
- Normal risk settings.
- Market activity is close to its baseline.
- Standard strategy parameters may be more appropriate, subject to the symbol.

HIGH
- Reduce lot size and consider wider stops or grid spacing.
- Price is moving faster than normal.
- Tight stops and closely spaced grids may face increased risk.

EXTREME
- High risk; avoid aggressive grid exposure.
- Sharp movement, slippage, spread expansion, and rapid drawdown may become more likely.
- Risk should be reduced substantially.

These labels are general technical guidance and are not individualized financial advice.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Supported timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

The final dashboard averages the composite ratio from all ready, enabled timeframes and displays:

- Overall market volatility level
- Average composite ratio
- Number of high-volatility timeframes
- Number of extreme-volatility timeframes

This allows a trader to distinguish a temporary lower-timeframe spike from broader multi-timeframe expansion.

DASHBOARD COLUMNS

- Timeframe
- ATR ratio
- Bollinger Band width ratio
- Standard deviation ratio
- Candle-range ratio
- Annualized historical volatility
- Volatility level
- Risk guidance

The professional black panel is displayed directly on the price chart and can be moved or resized through the inputs.

CLOSED-CANDLE ANALYSIS

VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 uses completed candles for its relative-volatility calculations. This keeps the displayed ratios more stable and prevents the current candle from continuously changing the classification before closing.

ALERTS

The indicator includes an optional high-volatility alert system.

Available options:
- Alert only for HIGH or EXTREME final conditions
- Popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- New-bar-only alert mode
- Duplicate-signal protection

The high/extreme alert feature is disabled by default.

CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

- ATR period
- Bollinger Band period
- Bollinger Band deviation
- Standard deviation period
- Baseline period
- Candle-range period
- Very-low threshold
- Low threshold
- High threshold
- Extreme threshold
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard dimensions and placement
- Popup and push alerts
- High/extreme alert activation

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS

1. GRID TRADING

Grid systems are highly sensitive to volatility. HIGH or EXTREME readings can support decisions to:

- Increase grid distance
- Reduce lot size
- Limit the number of open levels
- Pause aggressive entries
- Increase safety equity
- Review hedge thresholds

2. BREAKOUT TRADING

VERY LOW or LOW volatility can indicate compression. Traders may use the indicator alongside support, resistance, or a breakout tool to monitor for future expansion.

3. SCALPING

The dashboard can help distinguish quiet markets from high-speed conditions. Some scalping methods need active volatility, while others perform poorly when spreads and movement expand sharply.

4. STOP-LOSS AND TARGET PLANNING

A fixed stop distance may be unsuitable across all volatility environments. Relative-volatility information can support adaptive stop and target planning.

5. NEWS AND EVENT RISK

The indicator does not read an economic calendar, but it may reveal a volatility expansion once market activity begins increasing.

6. STRATEGY SELECTION

- Low volatility may favor range techniques.
- Normal volatility may suit standard strategy settings.
- High volatility may require reduced exposure.
- Extreme volatility may justify standing aside.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Grid traders
- Scalpers
- Breakout traders
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Risk-conscious traders
- Traders who use dynamic stops or position sizing
- Beginners who want understandable volatility labels

MAIN BENEFITS

- Multi-factor volatility assessment
- Symbol-relative ratios
- Five clear market-activity levels
- Per-timeframe risk guidance
- Multi-timeframe composite result
- Annualized historical volatility display
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional high/extreme alerts
- Customizable thresholds
- Does not open or manage positions

INSTALLATION

1. Copy VolatilityGuard_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 version into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

3. Attach the indicator to any chart.

4. Select the required timeframes and baseline period.

5. Adjust classification levels only after testing them on the intended instrument.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.
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Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Momentum Analysis Made Simple RSI Pro Pulse MT5 is a modern, professional, and beginner-friendly Relative Strength Index indicator designed to help traders understand market momentum, identify potential reversal zones, and spot high-quality trading opportunities with greater clarity. Unlike a basic RSI indicator, RSI Pro Pulse combines intelligent color changes, customizable signal logic, visual trading zones, alerts, signal arrows, and a compact information dashboard—all inside one
FREE
VolumePressure Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5 Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard TAGLINE Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction. The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than
FREE
Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used a
FREE
StructureMap Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
FREE
Smart Trend Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
FREE
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Утилиты
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
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