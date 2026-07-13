IMD Fibo MT5

5
IMDFIbo is an indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal that automatically builds a grid of Fibonacci levels based on historical data. The tool is designed to visualize potential support and resistance zones on the price chart.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes historical price highs and lows over a specified period and builds Fibonacci levels based on them. The distinctive feature of the tool is the recursive construction of the grid: each interval between levels can be further divided into smaller levels following the same principle.
The construction is performed in three stages:
  • First order — levels calculated from the historical maximum to the historical minimum over the entire specified period.
  • Second order — levels built within the first-order interval where the price is currently located.
  • Third order — levels built within the second-order interval containing the current price.
This approach allows you to detail price levels in the area of the chart where the instrument is currently trading.

Indicator Settings

The indicator has the following groups of parameters:
Panel design. Allows you to set the width and height of the control panel on the chart.
General settings.
  • Start date of the history used to calculate first-order levels.
  • Price type for calculating second- and third-order levels: Bid, Ask, or the average value between them.
  • Full grid mode — when enabled, the indicator builds second- and third-order levels in all intervals, not only in the one where the current price is located.
  • Full grid update interval in milliseconds.
Fibonacci levels. A string with level values separated by commas. The default set is used: 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100.
Settings for each order. For each of the three orders, you can separately set:
  • Visibility on the chart.
  • Line color.
  • Line style (solid, dashed, and others).
Level design.
  • Line thickness for all orders.
  • Display of labels on the right side of the chart.

Examples of Use

Identifying potential price reaction zones. Fibonacci levels are traditionally considered areas where the price may slow down or change direction. The indicator allows you to quickly visualize these areas on the chart.
Finding trade entry points. A trader can observe price behavior near second- and third-order levels and make decisions based on their own criteria.
Placing orders. Some market participants use Fibonacci levels to place stop-losses and take-profits. The indicator shows at which price marks these levels are located.
Market structure analysis. First-order levels help assess the overall price movement range over a long period, while second- and third-order levels show a more detailed structure.

Technical Features

For correct rendering of levels, it is necessary to have loaded quote history from 1998.

Limitations

The indicator displays levels calculated based on historical data. Past price behavior does not guarantee its movement in the future. Fibonacci levels are one of the tools of technical analysis and should not be considered the sole basis for making trading decisions.
Using the full grid mode with a large number of levels can lead to a significant number of graphical objects on the chart. If necessary, it is recommended to disable this mode.

Compatibility

The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. It does not make changes to trading operations and can be used together with other indicators and expert advisors.

Reviews 1
Pavel1206
24
Pavel1206 2026.07.16 11:23 
 

Полезный индикатор. Разработчик всегда на связи по любым вопросам.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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IMDFIbo is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that automatically builds a grid of Fibonacci levels based on historical data. The tool is designed to visualize potential support and resistance zones on the price chart. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price highs and lows over a specified period and builds Fibonacci levels based on them. The distinctive feature of the tool is the recursive construction of the grid: each interval between levels can be further divided into sm
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Pavel1206
24
Pavel1206 2026.07.16 11:23 
 

Полезный индикатор. Разработчик всегда на связи по любым вопросам.

Aleksei Chedaev
330
Reply from developer Aleksei Chedaev 2026.07.27 12:52
Всегда рады, Павел!
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