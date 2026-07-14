For gold Long Trading Strategy on MT5

Gold Long-Only 15-Min, 30-Min, 60-Min Advanced Strategy Trading System. It employs the latest multi-modal trading strategy developed for long-only gold trading. To use it, first check the daily chart — if the macro trend is bullish, you can confidently deploy it. It can deliver monthly returns of up to around 70%. This trading system is the result of over 10 years of research by the author in computer systems, mathematical statistics, quantitative trading, and multiple mathematical models. Trading risk is extremely low because it operates at 100x leverage with only 0.01 lots. For example, with a $1,000 USD deposit at 0.01 lots, each order loses at most $12 USD, while profits can reach up to $35 USD — an excellent risk-reward ratio. Monthly profits can reach around $700 USD at the high end, conservatively around $500 USD. Other lot sizes can be scaled proportionally. Note: if you plan to hold long for a full year, you must first confirm that the macro trend is bullish. Trust me, this is the best system I have ever seen for trading gold futures.


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A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
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