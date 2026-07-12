SignalGate Telegram to MT5

  • Utilities
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Builder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10
SignalGate connects a Telegram channel to MetaTrader 5 and executes its signals - through a prop-firm risk gate.

Inbound
It reads signals from one configured chat and places them at market: formats like "BUY XAUUSD SL 2310 TP 2340", "GOLD LONG sl=2310 tp=2350", and multi-target signals (TP1 is used). Aliases such as GOLD, US30, NAS100, OIL and BTC are mapped to your broker's symbols.

The gate
Every signal passes your firm's risk check first. Near a drawdown breach or inside a firm news window, the trade is refused - and the reason is sent back to your Telegram chat. Position size is your risk percent, capped by the firm's remaining daily budget. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.

Outbound
Every position open and close (with profit) is reported back to Telegram, so you always know what your account is doing.

Safety
- Ships in DRY-RUN: it reports exactly what it would do until you set it live.
- Strict source-chat check (only the configured chat is read), symbol whitelist, daily signal cap, and wrong-side-stop rejection.

Setup
- Create a bot with @BotFather and paste the token; set the chat ID.
- SignalGate uses a WebRequest to https://api.telegram.org - you must add that URL under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest. Optional live rule updates use your PropDesk Hub URL if you set one.

Notes
- Signal quality is the sender's responsibility; SignalGate enforces risk, not edge. No promise of profit.
- Telegram requires a WebRequest, which is blocked inside the Strategy Tester; test it on a live or demo chart.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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