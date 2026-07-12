TradeHelm Prop Firm Trade Panel
- Utilities
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Joseph Andrew SteeleBuilder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
TradeHelm is an on-chart trade panel for prop-firm traders. Every action it takes is aware of your firm's rules: entries are sized to your risk AND capped by your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, so a single click can never place a position large enough to breach your day.
The difference
Every trade panel sizes positions from a risk percent. TradeHelm shows two numbers - your risk lot and the budget-safe lot that your firm's remaining daily drawdown can actually absorb - and trades the smaller of the two. When you are near a breach or inside a firm news window, it refuses the entry and tells you why, right on the panel.
One-click trading
- BUY and SELL sized from editable Risk percent, Stop-loss points and Reward:Risk, with the lot readout updating live as you type.
- Close All and partial-close, working on every position on the chart symbol including your manual ones (partials respect the broker lot step and minimum).
- Breakeven: moves the stop to entry plus a buffer on every position in sufficient profit.
- Trailing: a panel toggle that trails the stop on all symbol positions.
Prop-firm awareness
- Live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, using the same rule engine as Bastion, with built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
- An entry gate that refuses new trades near a breach (a configurable warning or critical level) or during a firm news window, with the reason shown on the panel.
Optional live rule updates
TradeHelm works fully offline with its built-in presets. Connecting it to the optional PropDesk Hub (a Hub URL and license key, with the host whitelisted under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors) lets it pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms. This is optional; with no URL set, TradeHelm never makes any web request.
Notes
- Prop-firm rule values change - verify against your firm's current terms; the panel shows the preset status.
- Prop mode is optional. With it off, TradeHelm is a clean risk-sizing panel. With it on, it will not let a click breach your day.
- TradeHelm executes the orders you click. It makes no promise of profit.
Inputs cover: default risk percent, stop points and reward:risk, management distances (breakeven, trailing, partial percent), magic number and slippage, the prop-firm preset and thresholds, the budget cap fraction, news blackout, the optional Hub connection, and the panel position.
More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462