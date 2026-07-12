TradeHelm Prop Firm Trade Panel





The difference

Every trade panel sizes positions from a risk percent. TradeHelm shows two numbers - your risk lot and the budget-safe lot that your firm's remaining daily drawdown can actually absorb - and trades the smaller of the two. When you are near a breach or inside a firm news window, it refuses the entry and tells you why, right on the panel.





One-click trading

- BUY and SELL sized from editable Risk percent, Stop-loss points and Reward:Risk, with the lot readout updating live as you type.

- Close All and partial-close, working on every position on the chart symbol including your manual ones (partials respect the broker lot step and minimum).

- Breakeven: moves the stop to entry plus a buffer on every position in sufficient profit.

- Trailing: a panel toggle that trails the stop on all symbol positions.





Prop-firm awareness

- Live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, using the same rule engine as Bastion, with built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.

- An entry gate that refuses new trades near a breach (a configurable warning or critical level) or during a firm news window, with the reason shown on the panel.





Optional live rule updates

TradeHelm works fully offline with its built-in presets. Connecting it to the optional PropDesk Hub (a Hub URL and license key, with the host whitelisted under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors) lets it pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms. This is optional; with no URL set, TradeHelm never makes any web request.





Notes

- Prop-firm rule values change - verify against your firm's current terms; the panel shows the preset status.

- Prop mode is optional. With it off, TradeHelm is a clean risk-sizing panel. With it on, it will not let a click breach your day.

- TradeHelm executes the orders you click. It makes no promise of profit.





Inputs cover: default risk percent, stop points and reward:risk, management distances (breakeven, trailing, partial percent), magic number and slippage, the prop-firm preset and thresholds, the budget cap fraction, news blackout, the optional Hub connection, and the panel position.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404

- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460

- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461

- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462

TradeHelm is an on-chart trade panel for prop-firm traders. Every action it takes is aware of your firm's rules: entries are sized to your risk AND capped by your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, so a single click can never place a position large enough to breach your day.