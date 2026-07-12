TradeHelm Prop Firm Trade Panel

  • Utilities
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Builder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
TradeHelm is an on-chart trade panel for prop-firm traders. Every action it takes is aware of your firm's rules: entries are sized to your risk AND capped by your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, so a single click can never place a position large enough to breach your day.

The difference
Every trade panel sizes positions from a risk percent. TradeHelm shows two numbers - your risk lot and the budget-safe lot that your firm's remaining daily drawdown can actually absorb - and trades the smaller of the two. When you are near a breach or inside a firm news window, it refuses the entry and tells you why, right on the panel.

One-click trading
- BUY and SELL sized from editable Risk percent, Stop-loss points and Reward:Risk, with the lot readout updating live as you type.
- Close All and partial-close, working on every position on the chart symbol including your manual ones (partials respect the broker lot step and minimum).
- Breakeven: moves the stop to entry plus a buffer on every position in sufficient profit.
- Trailing: a panel toggle that trails the stop on all symbol positions.

Prop-firm awareness
- Live daily-loss and max-drawdown usage bars, using the same rule engine as Bastion, with built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
- An entry gate that refuses new trades near a breach (a configurable warning or critical level) or during a firm news window, with the reason shown on the panel.

Optional live rule updates
TradeHelm works fully offline with its built-in presets. Connecting it to the optional PropDesk Hub (a Hub URL and license key, with the host whitelisted under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors) lets it pull updated rule presets when a firm changes its terms. This is optional; with no URL set, TradeHelm never makes any web request.

Notes
- Prop-firm rule values change - verify against your firm's current terms; the panel shows the preset status.
- Prop mode is optional. With it off, TradeHelm is a clean risk-sizing panel. With it on, it will not let a click breach your day.
- TradeHelm executes the orders you click. It makes no promise of profit.

Inputs cover: default risk percent, stop points and reward:risk, management distances (breakeven, trailing, partial percent), magic number and slippage, the prop-firm preset and thresholds, the budget cap fraction, news blackout, the optional Hub connection, and the panel position.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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