ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions

  • Indicators
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Builder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
  • Version: 1.1
ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader.

- Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left.
- Live spread in points, always visible.
- Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time.

It uses simple chart objects - no indicator buffers, no repainting - and works on every symbol and timeframe with no configuration required.

From the same author as the PropDesk prop-firm toolkit (Bastion, TradeHelm, RiskLens). Free, forever.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
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Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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EventStrike News Straddle
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