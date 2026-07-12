RiskLens Account Risk Scanner





It scans every open position on the account and shows:

- Worst case: the total loss if all your stops are hit, summed across all symbols.

- Budget headroom: that worst case compared to your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, with a clear warning when your stops alone could breach the day. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.

- Unprotected volume: any position with no stop-loss is flagged (its worst case is unbounded), with an optional terminal alert and mobile push.

- Currency stacking: it aggregates your net exposure per currency across all pairs - long EURUSD plus long GBPUSD plus short USDJPY is really a large short-USD position - and warns when it stacks past a threshold.

- Per-symbol rows sorted by risk, with net lots and floating P/L.





One chart shows the whole account. This is a display tool - it never opens, closes or modifies trades.





Notes

- Prop-firm rule values change; verify against your firm's current terms. The panel shows the preset in use.

- Worst case assumes every stop fills at its level; slippage and gaps can make real losses larger.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460

- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461

- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462

RiskLens answers the one question no trade panel shows: if every stop you have is hit right now, how much do you lose - and does that breach your prop firm's daily limit?