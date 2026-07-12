RiskLens Account Risk Scanner
- Indicators
-
Joseph Andrew SteeleBuilder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
RiskLens answers the one question no trade panel shows: if every stop you have is hit right now, how much do you lose - and does that breach your prop firm's daily limit?
It scans every open position on the account and shows:
- Worst case: the total loss if all your stops are hit, summed across all symbols.
- Budget headroom: that worst case compared to your firm's remaining daily-loss budget, with a clear warning when your stops alone could breach the day. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
- Unprotected volume: any position with no stop-loss is flagged (its worst case is unbounded), with an optional terminal alert and mobile push.
- Currency stacking: it aggregates your net exposure per currency across all pairs - long EURUSD plus long GBPUSD plus short USDJPY is really a large short-USD position - and warns when it stacks past a threshold.
- Per-symbol rows sorted by risk, with net lots and floating P/L.
One chart shows the whole account. This is a display tool - it never opens, closes or modifies trades.
Notes
- Prop-firm rule values change; verify against your firm's current terms. The panel shows the preset in use.
- Worst case assumes every stop fills at its level; slippage and gaps can make real losses larger.
More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462