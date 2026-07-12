Breach Radar Prop Firm Drawdown Meter





Most traders track their daily limit with mental math, and the daily-loss breach is the most common way evaluations end. Breach Radar draws the actual floors:





- Daily-loss bar: the exact floor level, the dollar distance remaining, and the percent of today's budget already used

- Max-drawdown bar: static or trailing (including trailing that locks at breakeven once the target buffer is reached)

- Status ladder: OK, WARNING, CRITICAL, BREACH - with optional terminal alerts on every escalation

- Built-in presets: FTMO, FundedNext (Stellar), The5ers (High Stakes), FTUK, FXIFY

- The details that actually matter: a "5% daily loss" is measured from different reference points at different firms (percent of initial balance vs percent of the day-start reference) - Breach Radar computes each firm's line the way that firm defines it, including the firm's reset hour and timezone

- Phase start balance auto-detected on first attach and remembered; manual override available

- Lightweight object-based panel, no repainting, works on every symbol and timeframe (the account-level math is the same on any chart)





IMPORTANT - verify your firm's current rules

Prop firms change their terms. The presets encode each firm's published rules at the time of release and the panel displays the preset's verification status, but your firm's own rules page is always the authority. This tool reduces the chance of an accidental rule breach; it cannot guarantee compliance, and a fast market gap can still cross a floor between ticks.





What it deliberately does NOT do

Breach Radar is display-only. It never opens, closes, or blocks trades. If you want automatic protection - force-flattening before a breach, entry blocking near the limit, news-window enforcement, and a discipline lockout - look for Bastion by the same author.





Inputs

- Firm preset id (ftmo, fundednext, the5ers, ftuk, fxify)

- Phase start balance (0 = auto-detect and remember)

- Daily reset GMT offset and hour overrides

- Warning and critical thresholds (percent of budget used)

- Alerts on/off, panel position





Attach it to one chart and keep it running - the meter follows your account, not the chart symbol.

See exactly how close your account is to your prop firm's daily-loss and max-drawdown floors - live, on the chart, with the real rule math of each firm.