BlockSight Order Blocks and FVG

  • Indicators
  • Joseph Andrew Steele
    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Joseph Andrew Steele

    Builder of risk-management and compliance tools for prop-firm traders on MetaTrader 5 — the PropDesk suite: drawdown guardians, budget-aware trade panels, and rule engines encoding the exact daily-loss and max-drawdown math of FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10
BlockSight marks institutional order blocks and fair value gaps using Smart Money Concepts - with a real structure-break filter, and without repainting.

Detection (transparent)
- Displacement: a candle whose body is at least ATR times a configurable multiple.
- Structure break: a bullish displacement must close above the most recent swing high (symmetric for bearish). This filter removes the noise that plagues naive order-block tools.
- Order block: the most recent opposing candle before the displacement; the zone is that candle's high to low.
- Fair value gap: a three-candle imbalance; the zone is the gap.
- Mitigation: a zone is marked mitigated when price closes through its far side (or on touch, your choice).

Zones form on closed bars only and are never moved or relabelled afterwards - so the non-repainting claim is real. Mitigated zones grey out instead of disappearing, so you can audit the indicator's historical accuracy rather than trust deleted zones.

Features
- Live rectangles that extend to the right; configurable zone caps keep charts and memory clean.
- First-touch return-to-zone alerts (terminal and optional mobile push).
- Adjustable ATR multiple, swing wing, and mitigation mode.

Best on M15 to H4 across FX, gold and indices. This is an analysis indicator; it does not trade. No promise of profit.

More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
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Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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