One click linker mt4

Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons?

This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed.

Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click


Advantages:

- Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts

-Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality

- Works lightning fast

-Easy to install and configure

-Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme


This is a free Lite version.

The difference from Pro is limited functionality.

Namely:

-The maximum number of characters displayed is 10

-There is no function for distributing characters into columns

-There is no auto-update function when changing in the "market overview" window


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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One click linker Pro mt4
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Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons? This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed. Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click Advantages: - Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts -Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality - Works lightning fast -Easy to install and configure -Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme This is a paid Pro version. Differences from L
One click linker Pro
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Tired of laggy panels cluttered with unnecessary buttons? This linker is designed for those who value a clean chart and high performance. No clutter—just instant, one-click instrument switching. Key benefits: - Solves a major MetaTrader issue: slow and cumbersome chart switching - Not overloaded with unnecessary features - Lightning-fast performance - Easy to install and configure - Customizable to match your chart color scheme This is the paid Pro version. Difference from the Lite version: full
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