One click linker mt4
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons?
This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed.
Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click
Advantages:
- Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts
-Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality
- Works lightning fast
-Easy to install and configure
-Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme
This is a free Lite version.
The difference from Pro is limited functionality.
Namely:
-The maximum number of characters displayed is 10
-There is no function for distributing characters into columns
-There is no auto-update function when changing in the "market overview" window