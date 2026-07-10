One click linker

Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons?

This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed.

Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click


Advantages:

- Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts

-Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality

- Works lightning fast

-Easy to install and configure

-Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme


This is the free Lite version.

The difference from the Pro version is its limited functionality.

Specifically:

- The maximum number of displayed characters is 10.

- There is no option to distribute characters into columns.

- There is no auto-update feature when changing the Market Watch window.

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