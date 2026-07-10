One click linker
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons?
This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed.
Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click
Advantages:
- Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts
-Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality
- Works lightning fast
-Easy to install and configure
-Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme
This is the free Lite version.
The difference from the Pro version is its limited functionality.
Specifically:
- The maximum number of displayed characters is 10.
- There is no option to distribute characters into columns.
- There is no auto-update feature when changing the Market Watch window.