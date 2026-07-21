One click linker Pro
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Tired of laggy panels cluttered with unnecessary buttons? This linker is designed for those who value a clean chart and high performance. No clutter—just instant, one-click instrument switching. Key benefits: - Solves a major MetaTrader issue: slow and cumbersome chart switching - Not overloaded with unnecessary features - Lightning-fast performance - Easy to install and configure - Customizable to match your chart color scheme This is the paid Pro version. Difference from the Lite version: full functionality. Specifically: - No limit on the number of displayed symbols - Column support for organizing large lists of symbols - Auto-updates when changes occur in the "Market Watch" window