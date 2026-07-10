One click linker mt4

Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons?

This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed.

Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click





Advantages:

- Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts

-Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality

- Works lightning fast

-Easy to install and configure

-Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme





This is a free Lite version.

The difference from Pro is limited functionality.

Namely:

-The maximum number of characters displayed is 10

-There is no function for distributing characters into columns

-There is no auto-update function when changing in the "market overview" window