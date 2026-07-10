Salah Guard

Salah Guard

Prayer times, Hijri calendar, and optional trade protection for Muslim traders — calculated entirely inside MetaTrader 5.

Salah Guard is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed for Muslim traders. It combines daily prayer time calculation, an integrated Hijri calendar, and an optional Trade Guard system that helps you manage your trading activity around prayer times.

Trading can be demanding, and it is easy to lose track of time when watching the markets. Salah Guard provides timely reminders so that trading does not cause you to delay or miss your prayers. You can step away from the charts, pray with peace of mind, and return with renewed focus.

All prayer times are computed directly within MetaTrader using standard astronomical formulas. The utility does not use the internet, WebRequest, or any external data source.

Key Features

Local Prayer Time Calculation

  • Calculates Fajr, Sunrise, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha for your location.
  • No internet connection or WebRequest required.
  • Standard (Shafi'i) and Hanafi Asr calculation options.
  • Individual minute adjustment for each prayer, so you can match the times announced by your local authority.

Multiple Calculation Methods

  • Umm al-Qura (Makkah)
  • Muslim World League
  • Egyptian General Authority
  • University of Karachi
  • ISNA (North America)
  • Dubai
  • Custom Fajr and Isha angles

Integrated Hijri Calendar

  • Displays the current Islamic (Hijri) date next to the Gregorian date.
  • Adjustable Hijri correction (plus or minus days).
  • Automatic Ramadan detection. In Ramadan, the Umm al-Qura method automatically switches Isha to Maghrib + 120 minutes, and a Ramadan badge is shown on the panel.
  • Automatic Jumu'ah (Friday) recognition with an earlier Dhuhr alert.

Prayer Alerts

  • Advance notification a configurable number of minutes before each prayer.
  • A second alert at prayer time.
  • Popup, sound, and push notification options.
  • Optional sunrise alert.

Trade Guard (Optional, Disabled by Default)

  • Can close all open positions within a configurable window before each prayer, so you can leave the screen without unmanaged trades.
  • Optional deletion of pending orders.
  • Filter by chart symbol or by magic number, so it can work alongside your Expert Advisors.
  • Salah Guard never opens trades. It only closes positions, and only when you enable this feature.

Sun Path Dashboard

  • Live sun position on a sunrise-to-sunset arc.
  • Next prayer countdown, updated every second.
  • Full daily prayer timetable on the chart, with the next prayer highlighted.
  • On-chart buttons to toggle alerts and Trade Guard.

Customization

  • Latitude and longitude of your city.
  • UTC offset and daylight saving option.
  • Panel position on the chart.
  • All alert and Trade Guard settings.

Important Notes

  • Prayer times are calculated astronomically and may differ by one or two minutes from officially announced times. Use the per-prayer adjustment inputs to match your local authority exactly.
  • The Hijri date is calculated with the tabular method and may differ by one day from moon-sighting announcements. Use the Hijri adjustment input if needed.
  • Push notifications require a MetaQuotes ID configured in your terminal settings.
  • Alerts, sounds, and push notifications do not operate inside the strategy tester (a MetaTrader limitation). To preview the panel with the free demo, run it in the visual strategy tester; on a live chart all features are active.
  • The utility runs on a one-second timer, so the panel and alerts keep working even when the market is quiet or closed.

Who It Is For

Salah Guard is for any Muslim trader, manual or automated, who wants prayer times visible on the chart and a simple way to keep trading activity from interfering with prayer. It provides the information and the reminders; every action that affects your trades is optional and under your control.


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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Basic SMA Price Cross EA
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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