Salah Guard

Prayer times, Hijri calendar, and optional trade protection for Muslim traders — calculated entirely inside MetaTrader 5.

Salah Guard is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed for Muslim traders. It combines daily prayer time calculation, an integrated Hijri calendar, and an optional Trade Guard system that helps you manage your trading activity around prayer times.

Trading can be demanding, and it is easy to lose track of time when watching the markets. Salah Guard provides timely reminders so that trading does not cause you to delay or miss your prayers. You can step away from the charts, pray with peace of mind, and return with renewed focus.

All prayer times are computed directly within MetaTrader using standard astronomical formulas. The utility does not use the internet, WebRequest, or any external data source.

Key Features

Local Prayer Time Calculation

Calculates Fajr, Sunrise, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha for your location.

No internet connection or WebRequest required.

Standard (Shafi'i) and Hanafi Asr calculation options.

Individual minute adjustment for each prayer, so you can match the times announced by your local authority.

Multiple Calculation Methods

Umm al-Qura (Makkah)

Muslim World League

Egyptian General Authority

University of Karachi

ISNA (North America)

Dubai

Custom Fajr and Isha angles

Integrated Hijri Calendar

Displays the current Islamic (Hijri) date next to the Gregorian date.

Adjustable Hijri correction (plus or minus days).

Automatic Ramadan detection. In Ramadan, the Umm al-Qura method automatically switches Isha to Maghrib + 120 minutes, and a Ramadan badge is shown on the panel.

Automatic Jumu'ah (Friday) recognition with an earlier Dhuhr alert.

Prayer Alerts

Advance notification a configurable number of minutes before each prayer.

A second alert at prayer time.

Popup, sound, and push notification options.

Optional sunrise alert.

Trade Guard (Optional, Disabled by Default)

Can close all open positions within a configurable window before each prayer, so you can leave the screen without unmanaged trades.

Optional deletion of pending orders.

Filter by chart symbol or by magic number, so it can work alongside your Expert Advisors.

Salah Guard never opens trades. It only closes positions, and only when you enable this feature.

Sun Path Dashboard

Live sun position on a sunrise-to-sunset arc.

Next prayer countdown, updated every second.

Full daily prayer timetable on the chart, with the next prayer highlighted.

On-chart buttons to toggle alerts and Trade Guard.

Customization

Latitude and longitude of your city.

UTC offset and daylight saving option.

Panel position on the chart.

All alert and Trade Guard settings.

Important Notes

Prayer times are calculated astronomically and may differ by one or two minutes from officially announced times. Use the per-prayer adjustment inputs to match your local authority exactly.

The Hijri date is calculated with the tabular method and may differ by one day from moon-sighting announcements. Use the Hijri adjustment input if needed.

Push notifications require a MetaQuotes ID configured in your terminal settings.

Alerts, sounds, and push notifications do not operate inside the strategy tester (a MetaTrader limitation). To preview the panel with the free demo, run it in the visual strategy tester; on a live chart all features are active.

The utility runs on a one-second timer, so the panel and alerts keep working even when the market is quiet or closed.

Who It Is For

Salah Guard is for any Muslim trader, manual or automated, who wants prayer times visible on the chart and a simple way to keep trading activity from interfering with prayer. It provides the information and the reminders; every action that affects your trades is optional and under your control.