Luta Fair Value Gap Detector

Luta FVG Pro – Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator

Detects Institutional Fair Value Gaps on H4 timeframe with the same way used by ICT/SMC traders.

Features:
• Real-time Bullish & Bearish FVG detection
• Automatic Mitigation tracking
• Inverted FVG signals (very powerful reversal setups)
• "GOOD" FVG marking (gaps ≥ 2× minimum size – higher probability)
• Clean rectangles with smart labels (Bullish FVG / Mitigated / Inverted)
• Overlap filter option
• Maximum 50 active zones (no chart lag)
• Works on all symbols and timeframes (scans H4 internally)

Perfect for:
- ICT / Smart Money Concepts
- Inner Circle Trader students
- Order block + FVG confluence trading

Settings:
- minPts: minimum gap in points (default 100)
- GoodMultiplier: marks strong gaps (default 2.0)
- FVG_Rec_Ext_Bars: how many bars the zone stays visible
- ignoreOverlaps: avoid overlapping zones
- MonthsToScan: historical zones loaded

No repainting | Pure price action | MT5 only

© 2026 Eng. Lutandula
