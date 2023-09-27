HTC Panel Indicator

HTC Panel Indicator is an operational summary dashboard for use in conjunction with trading EA.

It provides a concise summary of the current year's trades, open positions and profit history.

The summary can be filtered by the current chart asset, by the ID (magic number) of an EA or by all trades performed in the year.

The panel must be inserted into the chart as an indicator, making it possible to add it to a chart that already has a trading EA.
