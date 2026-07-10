Salah Guard

Salah Guard

Prayer times, Hijri calendar, and optional trade protection for Muslim traders — calculated entirely inside MetaTrader 5.

Salah Guard is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed for Muslim traders. It combines daily prayer time calculation, an integrated Hijri calendar, and an optional Trade Guard system that helps you manage your trading activity around prayer times.

Trading can be demanding, and it is easy to lose track of time when watching the markets. Salah Guard provides timely reminders so that trading does not cause you to delay or miss your prayers. You can step away from the charts, pray with peace of mind, and return with renewed focus.

All prayer times are computed directly within MetaTrader using standard astronomical formulas. The utility does not use the internet, WebRequest, or any external data source.

Key Features

Local Prayer Time Calculation

  • Calculates Fajr, Sunrise, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha for your location.
  • No internet connection or WebRequest required.
  • Standard (Shafi'i) and Hanafi Asr calculation options.
  • Individual minute adjustment for each prayer, so you can match the times announced by your local authority.

Multiple Calculation Methods

  • Umm al-Qura (Makkah)
  • Muslim World League
  • Egyptian General Authority
  • University of Karachi
  • ISNA (North America)
  • Dubai
  • Custom Fajr and Isha angles

Integrated Hijri Calendar

  • Displays the current Islamic (Hijri) date next to the Gregorian date.
  • Adjustable Hijri correction (plus or minus days).
  • Automatic Ramadan detection. In Ramadan, the Umm al-Qura method automatically switches Isha to Maghrib + 120 minutes, and a Ramadan badge is shown on the panel.
  • Automatic Jumu'ah (Friday) recognition with an earlier Dhuhr alert.

Prayer Alerts

  • Advance notification a configurable number of minutes before each prayer.
  • A second alert at prayer time.
  • Popup, sound, and push notification options.
  • Optional sunrise alert.

Trade Guard (Optional, Disabled by Default)

  • Can close all open positions within a configurable window before each prayer, so you can leave the screen without unmanaged trades.
  • Optional deletion of pending orders.
  • Filter by chart symbol or by magic number, so it can work alongside your Expert Advisors.
  • Salah Guard never opens trades. It only closes positions, and only when you enable this feature.

Sun Path Dashboard

  • Live sun position on a sunrise-to-sunset arc.
  • Next prayer countdown, updated every second.
  • Full daily prayer timetable on the chart, with the next prayer highlighted.
  • On-chart buttons to toggle alerts and Trade Guard.

Customization

  • Latitude and longitude of your city.
  • UTC offset and daylight saving option.
  • Panel position on the chart.
  • All alert and Trade Guard settings.

Important Notes

  • Prayer times are calculated astronomically and may differ by one or two minutes from officially announced times. Use the per-prayer adjustment inputs to match your local authority exactly.
  • The Hijri date is calculated with the tabular method and may differ by one day from moon-sighting announcements. Use the Hijri adjustment input if needed.
  • Push notifications require a MetaQuotes ID configured in your terminal settings.
  • Alerts, sounds, and push notifications do not operate inside the strategy tester (a MetaTrader limitation). To preview the panel with the free demo, run it in the visual strategy tester; on a live chart all features are active.
  • The utility runs on a one-second timer, so the panel and alerts keep working even when the market is quiet or closed.

Who It Is For

Salah Guard is for any Muslim trader, manual or automated, who wants prayer times visible on the chart and a simple way to keep trading activity from interfering with prayer. It provides the information and the reminders; every action that affects your trades is optional and under your control.


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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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