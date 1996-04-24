Smart Structure Zones ict

Smart Structure Zones ICT

Smart Structure Zones ICT is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structure-based price analysis. It displays market structure, BOS, CHoCH, order block zones, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, premium/discount areas, and higher-timeframe highs and lows directly on the chart.

The indicator is made for traders who use price action, structure analysis, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and multi-timeframe levels as part of their chart study.

Main Features

Market Structure

The indicator detects and displays important structure events, including:

  • BOS — Break of Structure
  • CHoCH — Change of Character
  • Bullish structure breaks
  • Bearish structure breaks
  • Internal structure
  • Swing structure

Users can choose to show all structure signals, only BOS, or only CHoCH. Bullish and bearish structure colors can be adjusted separately.

Internal Structure

Internal structure helps display shorter-term movement inside the larger price structure.

Features include:

  • Show or hide internal structure
  • Bullish and bearish structure filters
  • Custom structure colors
  • Confluence filter
  • Adjustable label size

Swing Structure

Swing structure shows larger market movement and major structure changes.

Features include:

  • Show or hide swing structure
  • Bullish and bearish BOS/CHoCH detection
  • Adjustable swing length
  • Optional swing point labels
  • HH, HL, LH, LL marking
  • Strong high and weak high marking
  • Strong low and weak low marking

Order Block Zones

The indicator can draw bullish and bearish order block zones on the chart.

Features include:

  • Internal order blocks
  • Swing order blocks
  • Bullish order block zones
  • Bearish order block zones
  • Adjustable number of recent zones displayed
  • ATR or cumulative mean range filter
  • Automatic removal of broken zones
  • Optional popup alerts for order block breakouts

Equal Highs and Equal Lows

The indicator can mark equal highs and equal lows as possible liquidity areas.

Features include:

  • EQH — Equal Highs
  • EQL — Equal Lows
  • Adjustable bars confirmation
  • Adjustable threshold
  • Custom label size

Fair Value Gaps

The indicator detects bullish and bearish fair value gaps and displays them as chart zones.

Features include:

  • Bullish fair value gaps
  • Bearish fair value gaps
  • Auto threshold option
  • Custom FVG colors
  • Adjustable FVG extension
  • Maximum visible FVG zones setting
  • Maximum stored FVG zones setting

Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Zones

The indicator can draw premium, discount, and equilibrium areas based on the active swing range.

Features include:

  • Premium zone
  • Discount zone
  • Equilibrium zone
  • Custom zone colors

Multi-Timeframe Highs and Lows

The indicator can display previous highs and lows from higher timeframes.

Supported levels include:

  • Previous Daily High and Low
  • Previous Weekly High and Low
  • Previous Monthly High and Low

Each level has customizable color and line style.

Candle Coloring

Optional candle coloring can be enabled based on internal trend direction.

Features include:

  • Bullish candle color
  • Bearish candle color
  • Colored style
  • Monochrome style

Alerts

Popup alerts can be enabled for order block breakout events.

Performance Settings

The indicator includes performance options for smoother chart loading.

Performance options include:

  • Update only after candle closes
  • Limit maximum bars calculated
  • Limit maximum FVG zones drawn
  • Limit maximum FVG zones stored in memory

These options help reduce chart object load and improve performance on lower timeframes or charts with large history.

Important Note

Smart Structure Zones ICT is a chart analysis indicator only. It does not open, close, or manage trades. Use it together with your own analysis, risk management, and trading rules.


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VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
指标
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
指标
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
Percent Levels
Cinthia Regina De Moraes
指标
Indicador tipo 2mv frequência mostra os níveis percentuais no mercado financeiro que tendem a ser zonas realmente importantes para os traders. Observem que o preço segue um fluxo e uma frequência que se enquadram em canais percentuais de movimento,  tradicionalmente traçados por níveis Fibonacci. O indicador LevelsPercent traça linhas em pontos específicos de percentual configurados pelo usuário e "pode" anteceder possíveis níveis de SUPORTE e RESISTÊNCIA. A leitura do mercado e a identificação
Vwap high of the day and low of the day
Frank Jose Olivo Flores
指标
Draws high of the day and low of the day anchored VWAPs for multiple days.                   DaysBack = Today only, today + 1 day back, today + 2 days back...               Today recalculates live                             Historical days are computed ONCE and frozen (static).                Colors tab shows exactly 2 entries:                                  High of the day VWAP color  (default: Green)                                   Low of the day VWAP color  (default: Red)               
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5 (2)
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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指标
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指标
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5 (4)
指标
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指标
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5 (3)
指标
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指标
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Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
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Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
指标
Trend Forecaster 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，可将突破信号、潜在反转区域分析、市场波动区间数据和可视化统计面板整合到同一个图表工作区中。 它可以显示 Buy 和 Sell 信号，跟踪 Average Range 和 Current Range，并且可以根据当前交易品种和时间周期自动调整 Sensitivity。也支持手动设置 Sensitivity。 该指标可用于外汇货币对、金属、股票、指数和加密货币。支持不同时间周期，M5 可以作为一个实用的起点。 主要功能 突破和反转区域分析 Trend Forecaster 会分析已识别区域附近的价格行为，并在内部突破条件满足时显示 Buy 或 Sell 信号。该指标可用于研究趋势延续和潜在反转区域。 多过滤器信号逻辑 该指标将多个内部过滤器整合为一个简单的工作流程。用户在开始分析前不需要配置大量技术参数。 Auto-Tune Sensitivity 该指标可以根据近期历史数据，自动为当前交易品种和时间周期计算 Sensitivity。这有助于在切换不同交易品种时减少手动设置。 手动设置模式 如果你更喜欢固定设置，或
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ZigZag Higher High Lower Low
Astik Jaura
指标
ZigZag++ is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for market structure analysis using ZigZag logic with pivot detection and swing labeling. The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and marks basic market structure on the chart. FEATURES ZigZag calculation with adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) Pivot detection for swing highs and lows Market structure labels: HH (Higher High) HL (Higher Low) LH (Lower High) LL (Lower Low) Optional current candle pivot detection Configurable displa
Fta Tma Automated Trading System
Astik Jaura
专家
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent Baske FTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions. Unlike traditional T
Live trades Charts
Astik Jaura
指标
LIVE TRADES CHARTS – MQL5 INDICATOR DESCRIPTION Live Trades Charts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays active trading positions directly on the chart. The indicator reads open trades and shows basic trade and account information in real time. It updates on every tick. FUNCTIONS Displays open trades on chart Per trade information: Symbol Lot size Direction (Buy or Sell) Floating profit or loss Trade duration Account information: Total floating profit/loss Number of open trades Balanc
Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator
Astik Jaura
指标
Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG) . The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles , highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG. This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, instit
Tma Bands scalping
Astik Jaura
指标
TMA Bands Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones. This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable f
Adaptive Trend Finder v2
Astik Jaura
指标
Adaptive Trend Finder v2 Professional Automatic Trend Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is an advanced trend analysis indicator that automatically detects and draws the strongest price channels using statistical regression analysis. Unlike traditional trendline tools, it intelligently scans multiple lookback periods to identify the most reliable short-term and long-term trends without requiring manual adjustments. Designed for traders who value precision and simplicity
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator
Astik Jaura
指标
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 Suggested indicators used with Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator: Tma Bands scalping (Free) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184262?source=Site +Profile Smart Structure Zones ict (30$ per month) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184928?source=Site +Profile Short Description Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is a clean order-flow style indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays footprint volume, buy/sell pressure, candl
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Astik Jaura
专家
MINIMUM DEPOSIT ONLY USC ACCOUNT: 150,000 USC All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Accounts with a balance below 150,000 USC are considered HIGH RISK. The recommended deposit does not eliminate trading risk. Use conservative settings and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading. Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading GOLD/XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro
Astik Jaura
指标
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5 Overview Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window. The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the i
AJ Trader FX Special Limit Scalper
Astik Jaura
专家
AJ Trader FX Special Limit Scalper AJ Trader FX Special Limit Scalper is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. The EA uses an EMA-based market direction check for the initial entry and then manages trades using an automatic Stop-and-Reverse system with pending orders. Main Features Automatic BUY and SELL trading EMA-based initial trade direction Automatic Stop-and-Reverse trading Uses Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders Adjustable starting lot size Adjustable order dis
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