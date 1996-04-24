Smart Structure Zones ICT

Smart Structure Zones ICT is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structure-based price analysis. It displays market structure, BOS, CHoCH, order block zones, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, premium/discount areas, and higher-timeframe highs and lows directly on the chart.

The indicator is made for traders who use price action, structure analysis, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and multi-timeframe levels as part of their chart study.

Main Features

Market Structure

The indicator detects and displays important structure events, including:

BOS — Break of Structure

CHoCH — Change of Character

Bullish structure breaks

Bearish structure breaks

Internal structure

Swing structure

Users can choose to show all structure signals, only BOS, or only CHoCH. Bullish and bearish structure colors can be adjusted separately.

Internal Structure

Internal structure helps display shorter-term movement inside the larger price structure.

Features include:

Show or hide internal structure

Bullish and bearish structure filters

Custom structure colors

Confluence filter

Adjustable label size

Swing Structure

Swing structure shows larger market movement and major structure changes.

Features include:

Show or hide swing structure

Bullish and bearish BOS/CHoCH detection

Adjustable swing length

Optional swing point labels

HH, HL, LH, LL marking

Strong high and weak high marking

Strong low and weak low marking

Order Block Zones

The indicator can draw bullish and bearish order block zones on the chart.

Features include:

Internal order blocks

Swing order blocks

Bullish order block zones

Bearish order block zones

Adjustable number of recent zones displayed

ATR or cumulative mean range filter

Automatic removal of broken zones

Optional popup alerts for order block breakouts

Equal Highs and Equal Lows

The indicator can mark equal highs and equal lows as possible liquidity areas.

Features include:

EQH — Equal Highs

EQL — Equal Lows

Adjustable bars confirmation

Adjustable threshold

Custom label size

Fair Value Gaps

The indicator detects bullish and bearish fair value gaps and displays them as chart zones.

Features include:

Bullish fair value gaps

Bearish fair value gaps

Auto threshold option

Custom FVG colors

Adjustable FVG extension

Maximum visible FVG zones setting

Maximum stored FVG zones setting

Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Zones

The indicator can draw premium, discount, and equilibrium areas based on the active swing range.

Features include:

Premium zone

Discount zone

Equilibrium zone

Custom zone colors

Multi-Timeframe Highs and Lows

The indicator can display previous highs and lows from higher timeframes.

Supported levels include:

Previous Daily High and Low

Previous Weekly High and Low

Previous Monthly High and Low

Each level has customizable color and line style.

Candle Coloring

Optional candle coloring can be enabled based on internal trend direction.

Features include:

Bullish candle color

Bearish candle color

Colored style

Monochrome style

Alerts

Popup alerts can be enabled for order block breakout events.

Performance Settings

The indicator includes performance options for smoother chart loading.

Performance options include:

Update only after candle closes

Limit maximum bars calculated

Limit maximum FVG zones drawn

Limit maximum FVG zones stored in memory

These options help reduce chart object load and improve performance on lower timeframes or charts with large history.

Important Note

Smart Structure Zones ICT is a chart analysis indicator only. It does not open, close, or manage trades. Use it together with your own analysis, risk management, and trading rules.