FabFlowInPrice

Tape Reading, flow monitoring.

FabFlowInPrice is a powerful indicator for those who like Tape Reading (Times & Trades).

It presents the volumes traded at each price level, considering the purchase, sale and direct aggressions for each level.

Excellent tool for market flow analysis. Thought of flow so monitor who is attacking the most, buyers, sellers or direct exchanges, thought FabFlowInPrice.

The indicator displays information in 4 distinct and fixed periods, on any timeframe:

  • @Day - All trades performed on the day
  • @30m - The deals made in the last 30 minutes
  • @05m - Trades made in the last 05 minutes
  • @60s - Trades made in the last 60 seconds (*)


HIGHLIGHTS:

1) The Indicator can work with cross-reference. As an example on the BM&F you can 'trade' on the 'mini-dollar' and have the indicator showing the full 'dollar' flow.

2) The indicator is suitable for ANY timeframe.

3) If you want to test a Demo version you can use the 'Strategy Tester' in the "Every Tick" mode. Even if your broker does not provide real history data for testing, Metatrader uses a synthetic algorithm that emulates each candlestick. As a test suggestion, define a day when there was a trade with the desired symbol and use the 5-minute timeframe. Remembering that the algorithm was designed for Tape Reading, so test it on different days and at different timeframes to understand how it works before purchasing it.


Input Parameters

General
    • Interface Language: Language (English / Portuguese).
    • Font Size: Font size, allows you to optimize according to your monitor and your video card.
    • Caption Color: Title bar color
    • Form height: Height of the graphic window to be created
    • Alternative symbol name: Name of the alternative symbol you want to monitor. Only in case of cross-reference.
Column width to:
    • Define cols width as below: Enables changing column widths to improve the visual aspect of the display in order to match the attributes of the respective symbol.
    • PRICE / TOTDAY / TOT M30 / TOT M05 / TOT S60: column width, if the above enable is 'true'.


IMPORTANT 

  • The indicator uses the CopyTicks and CopyTicksRange functions to access Times & Trades, check with your broker for the availability of this data.
  • Metatrader will synchronize the information within 45 seconds of starting, so keep in mind the need to wait for this time the first time you start the indicator.



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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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FabFrequency
Fabiano Luiz Roberto
1 (1)
Indicators
This simple indicator creates a ZigZag based on market frequency. It can be very useful for those who trade TapeReading. Switch between the various timeframes and note that the ZigZag will be maintained, this is due to the method used to create a timeless indicator. Set the main input parameter: nTicks: Number of ticks for frequency inversion The other parameters are for visual aspects only, try them.
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epadilha
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epadilha 2022.07.15 18:19 
 

O meu não tá rodando tá congelando tudo

Fabiano Luiz Roberto
780
Reply from developer Fabiano Luiz Roberto 2022.07.16 04:21
Olá... quero ajudá-lo a rodar. Te enviei uma mensagem (pelo canal de mensagens) e vamos conversando. Obrigado pelo contato.
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