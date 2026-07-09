Gold hysteria

3

Dear Trader! Welcome to the Gold Hysteria trading bot page!

This system was created for fully autonomous trading without any human intervention. We do not use marketing gimmicks to hype the product—this bot is sold "as is," without unnecessary pathos or metaphors.

The product is designed exclusively for the XAU/USD pair on any timeframe from M1 (one minute) to H1 (one hour). The trading frequency changes depending on your choice of timeframe: the 1-minute chart (M1) will execute the maximum number of trades, while the 1-hour chart (H1) will execute the minimum. This allows you to adjust the trading intensity yourself.

Attention! If you like this bot, leave a 5-star rating, and write a review, you will receive 2 of our previous bots as a gift!

Technology and Algorithm

The Gold Hysteria trading algorithm is based on effective market regime clustering methods and advanced CatBoost gradient boosting to precisely identify the most efficient trades. Machine learning models detect reliable patterns that allow the system to operate sustainably in any market conditions. The system does not require ultra-fast order execution, so you can use it on any trading account.

Compared to expensive alternatives, Gold Hysteria outperforms almost all of them thanks to strict risk control. The bot does not use averaging, martingale, or other dangerous trading techniques that can lead to a complete wipeout of your deposit. Every position is strictly protected by its own stop-loss, and trades can also be closed by counter-signals from the system.

No Complex Settings

When downloading and purchasing the product, you get all the necessary settings out of the box. You only need to determine the trade lot size and attach the bot to the XAU/USD chart:

  • For conservative trading: Feel free to place the bot on the H1 chart.

  • For active trading: If you prefer a high volume of trades and don't want to wait long, install it on the M1 chart.

  • Moderate option: You can choose any intermediate timeframe, such as M5 or M15.

The robot does not spam orders, ignores market noise, and does not rely on luck. Positions are opened only when the current market regime 100% matches the embedded ML algorithms. That is why the system may not trade every single day, which ultimately ensures stable, long-term profitability that outperforms competitors.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Minimum initial deposit: $300

  • Recommended initial deposit: $1,000 or more

  • Leverage: At least 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

  • Account type: Hedging

  • Broker: The system is not sensitive to trading conditions; choose any trusted broker.

Why Will the Gold Hysteria Trading System Become the Best in Your Portfolio?

  • Low product cost with a subscription option: You don't spend huge amounts of money on dubious software—instead, you can rent the bot for a month to test its quality with minimal investment.

  • Strict risk control and mathematical approach: Thanks to the combination of clustering and CatBoost, the bot finds trades with the highest mathematical expectation, saving you from worrying about your deposit.

  • Flexible settings: You can customize the system based on your personal preferences or use the default optimized presets.

Start making money on gold using advanced AI technologies today!


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Victor deSouza
987
Victor deSouza 2026.07.21 13:22 
 

No support. Disappointing

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