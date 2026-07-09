



⚠️ Broker Account Warning: This scalp EA is highly spread-sensitive. Do NOT open your trading account through referral or IB (Introducing Broker) links from Telegram groups, YouTube channels, signal providers, or any third party. When you sign up through such links, the broker may place your account in a special pricing group with hidden spread markup (up to 2 pips extra on gold — an IB can request this markup level if the broker supports it), which funds the referrer's commission — and overall trading conditions, including execution and slippage, may also differ from standard accounts. These extra costs are charged on every single trade. Because scalping takes small profits per trade, even a small markup eats a large portion of every winner and deepens every loser. A widened spread also distorts the EA's logic: the inflated Ask price can falsely trigger breakout levels that real market price never reached, causing entries on false signals, and it pushes price closer to your stop loss, causing hard stops to be hit earlier than designed. On top of that, slippage on entry and exit adds further unpredictable cost — orders may fill at worse prices than requested, which hurts a scalping strategy far more than a long-term one. A scalp EA that is profitable on normal no-markup spreads can easily become a losing one on marked-up accounts. Always sign up directly at the broker's official website with no referral link, and choose a Raw/ECN account type.







Which brokers work well with The Next Generation Gold? What does "perform well" mean here?





Slippage on stop-order fills — when your pending order is triggered, does the broker fill it at the expected price, or 10, 20, 50 points worse?

— when your pending order is triggered, does the broker fill it at the expected price, or 10, 20, 50 points worse? Spread stability during entries — is the spread reasonable when the trade is placed, or does it spike wildly right at the fill moment?

— is the spread reasonable when the trade is placed, or does it spike wildly right at the fill moment? Execution honesty — does the broker allow the trade to run to its take-profit level, or does it push the price against you just enough to trigger your stop loss and then reverse?

For TNG Gold , a broker is considered toif it simply executes trades cleanly. In other words, a good broker isthe one that gives you outstanding profits. A good broker is one thatwhile the same trade setup would have been profitable on other brokers. The difference between a good and a bad broker for TNG Gold usually comes down to:

A trade that should have been a $50 winner can become a $770 loss if the broker's execution is dishonest or unreliable. TNG Gold's strategy is sound; it is broker execution that separates a good outcome from a bad one on the same setup.

Brokers verified by the developer (tested on real accounts):

BlackBull

Exness

HF Markets (HFM)

VT Markets

FP Markets

TMGM

Vantage

Pepperstone

IC Markets

IC Trading

Unforunately, TNG Gold is found NOT suitable for :

Just Market

4XC

RoboForex

Fusion Markets



ECN or Raw-spread account (not Standard / Classic / market-maker)

(not Standard / Classic / market-maker) Consistent low slippage on XAUUSD — this is what separates the winners from the losers

— this is what separates the winners from the losers Tight, stable spreads on XAUUSD — usually under 30 points during major sessions

— usually under 30 points during major sessions Fast broker-side execution with low round-trip latency

with low round-trip latency Hedging or Netting account — both are supported by TNG Gold

⚠️ Broker Account Warning: This scalp EA is highly spread-sensitive. Do NOT open your trading account through referral or IB (Introducing Broker) links from Telegram groups, YouTube channels, signal providers, or any third party. When you sign up through such links, the broker may place your account in a special pricing group with hidden spread markup (up to 2 pips extra on gold — an IB can request this markup level if the broker supports it), which funds the referrer's commission — and overall trading conditions, including execution and slippage, may also differ from standard accounts. These extra costs are charged on every single trade. Because scalping takes small profits per trade, even a small markup eats a large portion of every winner and deepens every loser. A widened spread also distorts the EA's logic: the inflated Ask price can falsely trigger breakout levels that real market price never reached, causing entries on false signals, and it pushes price closer to your stop loss, causing hard stops to be hit earlier than designed. On top of that, slippage on entry and exit adds further unpredictable cost — orders may fill at worse prices than requested, which hurts a scalping strategy far more than a long-term one. A scalp EA that is profitable on normal no-markup spreads can easily become a losing one on marked-up accounts. Always sign up directly at the broker's official website with no referral link, and choose a Raw/ECN account type.

These brokers offer competitive spreads but suffer from noticeable occasional high slippage on XAUUSD, which hurts TNG Gold's stop-order execution. Unforunately, We do not recommend them:If your preferred broker is not on the list above, look for:Run TNG Gold at 0.01 lot Fixed on a small $100–$200 account for a few weeks. Watch the on-chart slippage meter (the dashboard shows slippage stats once real trades have completed) and if you want to see each trades skippage, you have to check the difference between pending price and executed price or SL setting and SL values.Overall, if other brokers / my live signals running the same EA is making money while your is not, that broker is not the right fit. The best trader in the world can be undone by bad execution.Choose your broker as carefully as you choose your strategy.Back to TNG Gold trial , purchase and product description











