SignalDivi25

SignalDivi25 EA Robot v7.629 is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that uses two simple entry profiles:

  • M5 profile for more precise entries
  • M30 profile for practical medium-timeframe opportunities

The EA analyses BUY and SELL signals using EMA, RSI, ATR, candle structure, trend alignment, liquidity context, price extension and target room.

It uses closed real trades to identify which signal combinations and entry timings perform best. Virtual trades support the learning process by testing alternative entries and trade-management methods.

Historical and virtual learning mainly adapts:

  • Risk and lot size
  • Stop loss and take profit
  • Break-even
  • Trailing
  • Partial loss reduction
  • Hedge decisions
  • Runner targets
  • Basket exits

The EA also includes:

  • Rolling seven-day risk control
  • News confidence adjustment
  • M5/M30 profile selection
  • B01–B15 blocker diagnostics
  • Automatic entry and exit
  • Hedge and basket management
  • Consolidated dashboard
  • MetaTrader VPS support

The EA does not guarantee profit. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, commission and selected risk settings.

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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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