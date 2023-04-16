Tails EA is not intended to do live trading, but rather to serve as a demonstration tool to show the power of the Tails Indicator and to help find the correct offset for a specific currency pair.

A signal is taken when the price level breaches SR level 1 and the trade is reversed.





Tails indicator here

Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1.







Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo