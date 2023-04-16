Tails EA
- Experts
-
Dua Yong RewFor success in trading, a solid strategy or EA is essential. Additionally, choosing the right broker is crucial for a smooth journey. Here are the brokers I have traded with and successfully withdrawn funds from.
---
I use FXVM as my VPS provider. Sign up with the link below
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 16 April 2023
- Activations: 5
Tails EA is not intended to do live trading, but rather to serve as a demonstration tool to show the power of the Tails Indicator and to help find the correct offset for a specific currency pair.
A signal is taken when the price level breaches SR level 1 and the trade is reversed.
Tails indicator here
Tails is an indicator that predicts where the price will rebound and reach in a day candle. This indicator does not repaint and is to be used in time frames below D1.
Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo